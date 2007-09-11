Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Gold & Black
1. Tote
2. PumpsMetallic-and patent-leather pumps, BCBG Max Azria, $225; bcbg.com.
3. BanglesEnamel bangles with gold plate, Kenneth Jay Lane, $65 each; maxandchloe.com.
4. ClutchCalf-hair clutch with patent leather, Rafe, $350; rafe.com.
5. FlatsSatin flats, Bettye Muller, $330; at People's, 404-816-7292.
6. SunglassesPlastic-and metal sunglasses, Chanel, $350; 800-550-0005.
7. NecklaceGold-plated brass, Couture Couture L.A., $400; 310-550-0736.
