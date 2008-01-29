Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Goddess
-
1. 3.1 Phillip Lim
Silk dress, $795; at the Finicky Filly, 843-534-0203.
-
2. Mintee
Viscose dress with brass details, $315; mintee.net for stores.
-
3. Foley + Corinna
Cotton jersey dress, $237; revolveclothing.com.
-
4. Yigal Azrouel
Cotton gown, $1,175; yigal-azrouel.com for stores.
-
5. Christian Dior
-
6. Lanvin
-
7. Nina Ricci
-
8. Marchesa
