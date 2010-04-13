Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Glee Star Q&A: "What Were You Like in High School?"
1. Dianna Agron and Cory MonteithCory: "I wasn't like Finn. I didn't really go to school as much as he does. I cut a lot of class, so I'm glad things worked out as well as they did! And I think I was pretty sleek as far as what I wore back then."
2. Lea Michele and Idina MenzelLea: "I was a lot like Rachel when I was younger. In high school I wasn't tormented, but I was not the coolest. I lived in New Jersey and if you didn't wear Adidas and Juicy Couture you were, like, out."
The cast of Glee traded their school clothes for designer duds when Fox rolled out the red carpet at West Hollywood's famed Bar Marmont for the show's spring premiere soiree.
-Andrea Simpson
3. Naya Rivera and Kevin McHaleNaya: "I was not like [Santana]! She's in charge and popular and I was neither of those things. I didn't have many friends because I hadn't really come into my own and I was trying to figure things out."
4. Amber RileyAmber: "I was a lot like [Mercedes] on the inside. I talked a lot and I had a lot of fun, but I was a drifter. I hung out with everyone. I think I was pretty normal."
5. Jessalyn Gilsig and Molly ShannonJessalyn: "I wasn't the mean girl, I was nervous! I was really into Cyndi Lauper, a lot of neon and a lot of teased bangs!"
Molly: "I went to a small private high school and I was a really very hard worker. It was a very academically competitive school."
6. Heather MorrisHeather: "I knew a lot of girls that were like Brittany. I had a lot of friends and I got home coming queen my junior year, but other than that I guess I was kind of a loner. I wore Abercrombie and was the hippie girl with the long blonde hair, and hemp bracelets."
7. Kevin McHale and Jenna UshkowitzKevin: "I sang and I was nerdy. I hated being categorized, so [what I wore] was probably the most embarrassing thing-I tried different types of looks that people don't normally wear in high school. I had a thing for scarves and sports coats."
Jenna: "I was the type-A go-getter. I was the class president and vice president of my glee club. I went to Catholic school, so I wore a uniform every day. But I totally left my shirt un-tucked, rolled up my skirt, and wore penny loafers with a higher heel."
8. Matthew MorrisonMatthew: "I was really into the arts, I was class president and I dated the homecoming queen, but I was under the radar. I didn't want to make any fashion statements because I was already doing arts and I wanted to stay cool. I grew up in Orange County, so I rocked the surfer vibe."
