Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Glamorous Metallics
-
1. EarringsCrystal earrings, Spear Jewelry, $189; at House of Petro Zillia, 323-782-0424.
-
2. WedgesPatent-leather wedges, Guess by Marciano, $110; at Bloomingdale's.
-
3. BagLeather bag, Calvin Klein, $178; at Dillard's.
-
4. BootsFaux snakeskin boots, Cynthia Vincent, $595; 732-663-1009.
-
5. ClutchSilk charmeuse clutch, Inge Christopher, $108; 800-772-0418.
-
6. BraceletsFaceted-mirror bracelets, Pono by Joan Goodman, $1,200 each; 631-324-6666.
-
7. SunglassesMetal sunglasses, Versace, price upon request; versace.com for stores.
Earrings
Crystal earrings, Spear Jewelry, $189; at House of Petro Zillia, 323-782-0424.
