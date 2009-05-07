Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Girls Night In Sponsored by Seven Daughters
-
1. Not Your (Grand)Mother’s Book ClubBecause Seven Daughters girls prefer to think while they drink, hitting the books is now more than just the painful smack your 401(k) took after the economic downturn, or the excel sheet you have been pouring over at work. Smart and savvy women are joining forces with the perfect match: wine and the written word. Create your own book club that is just the write mix of being sexy, sociable and sophisticated; a blend matched only by Seven Daughters. A chic and clever new book club is the best way to a regular excuse for cracking open books and a great bottle of wine with your friends. And while some are still trying to make knitting circles cool, smart women know that the best vintage trend are these exclusive clubs- no bouncers necessary.
-
2. Home EntertainmentStaying-In StyleJust as your tan’s fading, the sun’s setting on pool parties and warm summer nights and you’ve been absolutely re-run into the ground, the winds of change bring a new season and at long last, the premier of all your shows; the perfect excuse for a girls’ night in. Your favorite shows are back and its time to show it. So while season premiers are welcoming the rein of new episodes and paying homage to small screen royalty, off air it’s you who is are heir to the best-parties throne. A night that is entertainment rich and yet full of pour; pairing a girls’ night in and Seven Daughters guarantees a long night that is never short on style, scandal and socializing. A guaranteed way to channel your hosting skills - it’s primetime you had a TV premier party!
-
3. Sanity SaverEvery now and then you need to embrace your inner girly girl. Go all out for this girls’ night in, and spoil your friends with an evening of extreme pampering. Decide on treatments, from manicures to facial masks, and prepare the room accordingly. For massages and full-body treatments, you may want to research the option of a mobile spa that brings services directly into your home. Transport guests immediately by placing candles and fragrant owers throughout the room. Music should be low and soothing to set a calm tone. Serve light and refreshing fare such as fresh fruits, tea sandwiches and crudite. In addition to chilled wine, o er ice cold water with either sliced lemons, limes, oranges or cucumbers.
-
4. Wannabe ChefsAdmit it – you’ve always aspired to master the culinary arts, but frequently get sidetracked with your busy schedule. For your next gathering with the girls, agree on an appetizer, entree and dessert to prepare. Print out recipes or use your favorite cookbook and divvy up responsibilities from chopping to mixing. Have hand towels readily available to quickly clean up any messes and if possible, provide personalized aprons for the girls. Make sure there is fun music playing to keep everyone energized, and don’t forget to serve a food-friendly wine like Seven Daughters Winemaker’s Blend.
-
5. Always A Bridesmaid…Everyone knows its much more fun to be the bride than the Bridesmaid. Never fear, this Girls Night in is one that everyone will enjoy. For your next bridal shower, pick up seven of your favorite white wines and create a blend of your own. Pick a wine type based on the personality of each bridesmaid. When you mix it up seven ways it should embody the personality of the bride. For example if your bride is a little feisty; add in more Gewurztraminer to spice things up. If your bride is a Laid back Linda-Add in a touch more Chardonnay. If your bride is sweet and sassy add in a little Sauvignon Blanc. You get the picture, once the blend is complete share it with the bride and how it was made.
-
6. Red Carpet RendezvousIt’s time to roll out the red carpet, only tonight the honors will go to the host. After organizing this fabulous fete there were will be no need for an applause sign or seat-fillers. You will merit center-stage after your award-winning girls’ night in provides your girlfriends with front row seats to a fabulous time. Directing an unforgettable evening is a no-brainer. Not your average MC, you’re a master sommelier, chef and hostess who deserves more than just a nod for your award-winning party skills. So while the stuttering visual effects guy can’t remember to thank his wife and weepy actresses are battling orchestras ushering them off stage, your guests will be begging for an encore: Just 3 hours?! Partnering with Seven Daughters guarantees a winning blend of food, friends and great wine. Best hostess? By the end of this night there will be no question who the real winner is…
-
7. Each Year You Get Younger…Birthdays are the universal excuse to throw a party. No matter who you are, each year you get older, so to aid you in aging like a fine wine, Seven Daughters wants to help you plan a fabulous fete that celebrates you and amazing friendship you have built over the years. It’s not just you that’s getting better each year, it’s your partying skills as well. And since there’s no better way to spend this celebratory event than partying it up with those closest to you, this is the perfect night for a girls (and guys?) night in. So while you’re somewhere in between the spending your 21st with your head in a toilet and being at the bottom of the hill with one foot in the grave, we want you to continue to have amazing birthdays. We’re glad you were born, and we want you to celebrate it!
