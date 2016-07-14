10 Times Bella and Gigi Hadid Dressed Like the Same Person

Bella Hadid wants you to know she's not Gigi—you know, the blonde bombshell of a supermodel who skyrocketed to fame for her piercing blue stare, for ruling nearly every major runway (Versace? Check. Tommy Hilfiger? Check), for landing national campaigns like Stuart Weitzman and Maybelline, for shutting down body-shamers, for being one-half of KenGi. Yes, that Gigi. But Bella is her own person. She dyed her blonde strands for that reason—to distinguish herself from her older sister. And it worked. She's carved her own path and established herself as a model by her own right, most recently gracing every major show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, from Givenchy to Alexandre Vauthier, and being named the face of Dior Beauty.

But still, despite Bella's best efforts, comparisons can't help but be drawn between the two genetically blessed siblings. Sartorial evidence suggests that they share remarkable style similarities that no amount of hair dye can mask, including the same weakness for sexy lace-up skinny jeans by Made Gold ($298; madegold.com), a models-only habit of wearing leggings as pants, and an affinity for sportswear as streetwear.

Bella and Gigi Hadid may not be twins, but we rounded up 10 side-by-side comparisons that could prove otherwise. Scroll through to see all the times they've unintentionally dressed alike.