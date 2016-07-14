10 Times Bella and Gigi Hadid Dressed Like the Same Person

Bella Hadid wants you to know she's not Gigi—you know, the blonde bombshell of a supermodel who skyrocketed to fame for her piercing blue stare, for ruling nearly every major runway (Versace? Check. Tommy Hilfiger? Check), for landing national campaigns like Stuart Weitzman and Maybelline, for shutting down body-shamers, for being one-half of KenGi. Yes, that Gigi. But Bella is her own person. She dyed her blonde strands for that reason—to distinguish herself from her older sister. And it worked. She's carved her own path and established herself as a model by her own right, most recently gracing every major show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, from Givenchy to Alexandre Vauthier, and being named the face of Dior Beauty.
But still, despite Bella's best efforts, comparisons can't help but be drawn between the two genetically blessed siblings. Sartorial evidence suggests that they share remarkable style similarities that no amount of hair dye can mask, including the same weakness for sexy lace-up skinny jeans by Made Gold ($298; madegold.com), a models-only habit of wearing leggings as pants, and an affinity for sportswear as streetwear.
Bella and Gigi Hadid may not be twins, but we rounded up 10 side-by-side comparisons that could prove otherwise. Scroll through to see all the times they've unintentionally dressed alike.
1. Bombers + Leggings as Pants
What does an off-duty model uniform look like? The cool girl's most prized topper—a bomber jacket—and leggings as pants (a phenom that only models can actually pull off).
2. Crop Tops + Sweatpants
Gigi has long established sweatpants as her fashion identifier, and it looks like Bella has followed suit. They've both been snapped in their sweats, styled with midriff-baring tops in the same color (because we all know that monochromatism can give anything a tiny boost in sophistication).
3. Cut-Out Long Black Gowns
The Hadid sisters don't just have the same style similarities on the streets—it's on the red carpet, too. On two separate occasions, they both slipped into sexy cut-out black designs.
4. Black Leather Lace-Up Pants
Gigi and Bella share DNA and a predilection for racy black leather lace-up pants. Gigi gave hers a daytime spin with a chambray shirt and Adidas sneaks, while Bella took hers for a night out and went for a glam look, with a choker and top with a black moto jacket.
5. Adidas Tracksuits
Ordinary humans sport tracksuits for grueling workout sweat seshes. But when paired with a bandeau or a Saint Laurent purse, as seen on the Hadid twins sisters, a tracksuit can work for travel and for a night out.
6. Skinny Strappy Tanks
Gigi's may actually be a jumpsuit, but the idea is still the same. Skinny-strap tanks + monochromatic separates + black pumps = an easy, yet chic outfit formula for the Hadid siblings.
7. Elegant Strapless Column Gowns
When they're not baring skin with cut-outs here and there, Bella and Gigi are both partial to elegant, minimalist strapless white column gowns.
8. Gray Knit Dresses + Ankle Boots
So simple, yet so chic—it's no wonder why both are fans of this look. They both wore sexy curve-hugging gray knit dresses that they gave a hit of cool-girl edge with tough black leather ankle boots.
9. Flirty Little White Dresses
Little white dresses come in many shapes and forms, but the Hadid sisters are inclined to slip into one that boasts long sleeves and flirty flared silhouettes.
10. Lace-Up Skinny Jeans
Uncanny, right? The two twinned in the same pair of sexy lace-up skinny jeans by Made Gold ($298; madegold.com). Bella styled hers with a cold-shoulder top and nude flats, while Gigi paired hers with a black button-down and moto jacket with menswear-inspired loafer slippers.