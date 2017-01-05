Gigi and Bella Hadid Team Up to Fend Off Photogs in Moschino's Spring Campaign

Moschino's whimsical spring 2017 campaign might actually be its most realistic one yet. Gigi and Bella Hadid star in the new ads, braving the paparazzi as only these street style stars can.

The sisters are swarmed by photogs while wearing Moschino's paper doll gowns from the spring runway. The optical illusion dresses appear to show more skin than IRL as the windswept models make their way through the storm. The campaign captures both high fashion drama and the playfulness that the house is known for under creative director Jeremy Scott.

"I was inspired by images of paparazzi photos, especially when it's gangs of them at once. At the same time, Gigi had her own incident with the paparazzi in Milan that added a layer of art imitating life to the concept," Scott told InStyle.

VIDEO: Check Out Moschino's Ken and Barbie Dolls

Gigi and Bella first debuted similar looks on the Moschino spring 2017 runway, then pairing them with curly bob wigs and similarly dramatic hoop earrings.

@moschino paper doll 👭👭 Love always @itsjeremyscott @carlynecerfdedudzeele thank you for having me open your epic show tonight! 👠 #mfw A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 22, 2016 at 4:30pm PDT

