Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Gifts That Say 'I Love You'
-
1. Gold Love CharmCathy Waterman 22kt gold Baby Love Charm, on a 22kt gold Lacy Chain (sold separately).
Also available in platinum and diamonds.
BUY ONLINE NOW $585; at ylang23.com
-
2. Love Charity BraceletCartier Love Charity bracelet with 18kt rose-and white-gold rings on a gunmetal silk cord. The cord color was chosen by Janet Jackson to benefit the Ovarian Cancer National Alliance. For each bracelet sold, Cartier will donate $200 to charity.
BUY NOW $995; at Cartier boutiques nationwide or visit love.cartier.com for more information.
-
3. Open Heart PendantElsa Peretti for Tiffany amp Co. sterling silver Open Heart pendant on an 18" chain.
Also available in 18kt gold.
BUY ONLINE NOW $250; at tiffany.com
-
4. Angel EarringsTemple St. Clair 18kt gold Angel earrings with signature granulation. The earrings feature a cherub from a painting by Renaissance artist, Raphael. Each angel is produced in Florence, Italy with traditional craftsmanship and can be engraved upon request.
Also available with diamonds.
BUY ONLINE NOW $750; at templestclair.com
-
5. Silver Love CharmHelen Ficalora sterling silver Love charm, chain sold separately.
BUY ONLINE NOW $55; at shopbop.com
