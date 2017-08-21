11 Must-Haves That Channel the Olsen Twins' Style

Clean lines and flashes of red help the siblings behind The Row (and its younger sister line, Elizabeth and James) project an air of unfussy elegance.
Take note—Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen aren’t fashion icons for nothing. With their signature androgynous style and preference for oversized proportions, the twins master pared-down chic. Scroll through to shop these Olsen Twin-worthy essentials.
1. mary-kate
2. ASHLEY
3. michael kors sunglasses
$209
4. SPORTMAX BAG
$1,360
5. ELIZABETH AND JAMES PANTS
$425
6. THE ROW SWEATER
$1,190
7. K. JACQUES SANDALS
$266
8. JOHN HARDY BRACELET
$1,800
9. EILEEN FISHER SHIRT
$188
10. DAVID YURMAN RING
$2,100
11. ELIZABETH AND JAMES SHAMPOO
BEAUTY BEAT: Refresh strand with a lightly scented dry shampoo, like one of these from Elizabeth and James Nirvana in Rose or Bourbon.
$20
12. LANDS' END SKIRT
$49
13. HOBBS LONDON COAT
$600