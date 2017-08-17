How to Rock Fall Florals à la Kiersey Clemons in Our September Issue

One of the most refreshing trends for fall are these dark, warm feeling, floral prints. They were seen at Calvin Klein (above on Kiersey Clemons), Prada, Valentino, and Gucci to name a few. We especially love when they're styled with a check print to ground them. Try mixing the prints but keeping the colors in the same family. You can also throw on a more masculine piece like a neutral colored leather jacket. Pair with accessories that have touches of embellishment or femininity. Then top it all off with a fresh lip color.

For more stories like this, pick up InStyle's September issue, on newsstands, at amazon.com, and available for digital download now.

