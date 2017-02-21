Get Your Hands on Gabrielle Union's Sexy (and Affordable!) Booties

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
February 21, 2017 @ 5:00 PM
by: Anna Hecht

It's no secret Gabrielle Union's got gorgeous looks and great style. She did surprise us, though, with her latest footwear choice. This past weekend, the actress stepped out in New Orleans wearing a striking pair of Steve Madden booties ($150; stevemadden.com). The olive-toned shoe, made of satin and with bright orange laces, looked liked fire on Union, who paired her stilettos with distressed denim and a cropped hoodie. Her hairstylist, Kiara Reeves, posted an Instagram of the celeb wearing the booties—and now we're dying for a pair of our own.

Union isn't the only Steve Madden fan in Hollywood. Stars like Natalie Portman have repeatedly stepped out in the brand's of-the-moment designs—even on the red carpet!

VIDEO: Gabrielle Union on the Rejuvenation of her Acting Career

 

Scroll through to shop Union's super sexy Steve Maddens.

