

WHAT SHE WORE

A little black dress with a yellow belt and clutch and cage sandals



WHERE

The Hennessy Black Orlando launch party at Rain Ultra Lounge in Orlando, Florida.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Union transformed a simple black dress into a festive party look with bold yellow accessories and edgy cage sandals. Go bold for a night on the town by adding mix of neon accessories to your LBD.



