Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Fur Accents
1. no titleWhy We Love It
It's not exactly the moment for a full-length sable. Ostentation is out. Coziness, in. A touch of fur offers just enough warmth and fuzziness.
How to Wear It
One piece at a time is plenty. Our favorites are the shawl or loose collar and the vest. Note: The faux pieces are amazing.
Photos: left, Salvatore Ferragamo; right, Burberry Prorsum
2. Rachel Rachel RoyFaux fur vest, Rachel Rachel Roy, $149; visit macys.com for stores.
3. LongchampRabbit skin bag with calf skin trim, Longchamp, $980; at longchamp.com.
4. UniqloFaux fur collar, Uniqlo, $11; visit uniqlo.com for stores.
5. Hanii YWool-cashmere jacket, Hanii Y, $750; call 412-681-7799.
6. SermonetaLeather gloves with fox fur and cashmere lining, Sermoneta, $220; visit sermonetagloves.com for stores.
7. Sherry CassinRaccoon fur hat, Sherry Cassin, $595; visit cassincollections.com for stores.
8. Armani ExchangeWool and faux fur vest, Armani Exchange, $130; visit armaniexchange.com for stores.
