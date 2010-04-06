Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Fun and Flirty Summer Dresses
-
1. Zimmermann
-
2. JonesyPolyester dress, $99; at jonesyapparel.com.
-
3. MillyLinen-cotton dress, $335; call 203-972-2871.
-
4. Catherine MalandrinoSilk-chiffon dress with braided chain trim, $495; call 850-607-7105.
-
5. Twenty8TwelveCotton dress, $360; at shopbop.com.
-
6. Opening CeremonyRayon-spandex dress, $275; at openingceremony.us.
-
7. TheorySilk dress, $425; visit saks.com for stores.
-
8. Tory BurchMetallic linen-acrylic dress, $495; at toryburch.com.
-
9. Kimberly OvitzSilk chiffon dress, $595; at forwardforward.com.
-
10. TalbotsCotton dress, $149; visit talbots.com for stores.
-
11. ParameterRayon-jersey dress, $128; at shopsineny.com.
-
12. Ann TaylorLinen-cotton-nylon dress, $168; at anntaylor.com.
-
13. Lilly PulitzerCotton-polyester dress, $178; visit lillypulitzer.com for stores.
-
14. MagaschoniSilk dress with glass beads, $520; call 631-329-8139.
-
15. DKNYCotton dress, $145; visit macys.com for stores.
-
16. Diane von FurstenbergNylon-elastane dress, $385; call 646-486-4800.
-
17. Kay Unger New YorkSilk with leather belt, $350; visit niemanmarcus.com for stores.
-
18. Rebecca TaylorSilk-cotton dress, $210; at nordstrom.com.
-
19. Tory BurchCotton dress, $350; visit toryburch.com for stores.
-
20. Simone by Katie NehraSilk dress (belt not included), $550; at shopsheboutique.com.
-
21. ShoshannaMetallic linen-cotton dress, $330; visit saks.com for stores.
-
22. Allen B. by Allen Schwartz for JCPenneyRayon dress, $50; visit jcp.com for stores.
-
23. ExpressChiffon dress, $80; at express.com.
-
24. Rebecca TaylorSilk dress, $495; at saks.com.
-
25. Phoebe CoutureRayon dress with grosgrain trim, $310; visit saks.com for stores.
-
26. Elizabeth and JamesSilk dress, $445; at shopplanetblue.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM