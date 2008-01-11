Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Fun
-
1. Orbea Orca Bicycle
"There's a 300-pound man inside of me waiting to get out, so if I don't do an hour of cardio every day I will explode."
- Jason Bateman
Orbea Orca road bicycle, orbea-usa.com for dealers.
-
2. Ducati Motorcycle
"My guilty pleasure vehicle would be my Ducati. I live in and ride around L.A., which is not the best city to do that. When you get on a motorcycle and there's an open road, it's hard not to go fast."
- Eric Dane
Ducati Motorcycle, ducati.com for dealers.
-
3. James Taylor CD
"I actually just bought James Taylor's Greatest Hits. It's fantastic. And I think he has just gotten better as he has gotten older."
- Scott Foley
Greatest Hits CD, $11; amazon.com.
-
4. Louis Vuitton Trunk
"I love vintage trunks. I've got close to 36 Louis Vuitton trunks, some huge, some small."
- Pharrell Williams
Louis Vuitton Trunk, about $3,000-$5,400 each, for current collection; 866-884-8866.
-
5. Hasselblad Camera
"Photography is a big hobby of mine. I collect vintage cameras. I have a Hasselblad, an old Rolleiflex and others."
- James Marsden
Hasselblad 503 CW kit, $4,995; adorama.com
-
6. MacGregor Gold Club
"This is the club that’s rolling good right now. It’s new, and I’m trying to slow my swing down."
- Don Cheadle
Bobby Grace V-Foil GT, MacGregor gold, $130; edwinwatts.com.
-
7. K2 Bike
"I ride at the beach in L.A. Growing up in New York, I used to ride while holding on to [the back of] a bus. I was crazy."
- Adrien Brody
Mountain bike, K2 Hardtail, $639; amazon.com.
-
8. Nikon Camera
"I've taken some great pictures with this. It's not new or digital. You have to wait to see what you've got-which can either be tragic or a great surprise."
- Don Cheadle
Nikon N90, $1,367; amazon.com.
-
9. Dr. Dre CD
“This was my first real West coast introduction when I lived in L.A. in the nineties. It brings back good memories—it was on all the time.”
- Adrien Brody
The Chronic, Dr. Dre, $14; amazon.com.
-
10. Rage CD
"I've never turned off a Rage Against the Machine song in my life. It energizes me, inspires me, and gets me going."
- Jeremy Piven
Evil Empire CD, $9; amazon.com.
-
11. Perfect Pushup Equipment
"These take care of your chest. The big, gargantuan thing is out. Think surfer-long and lean."
- Jaime Foxx
Perfect Pushup stands, $40; perfectpushup.com.
-
12. La Brillante Humidor
"At Nat Sherman there's a room where people like Rudy Giuliani and [Yankee manager] Joe Torre keep cigars aging in boxes."
- Peter Sarsgaard
La Brillante, $139; famous-smoke.com.
-
13. Nikon Camera
"I have many cameras. This new digital does everything. I hook it up to my computer to make little movies."
- Kyle Chandler
Nikon D200, $1,364 (body only); amazon.com.
-
14. Marquez Book
"You can disappear inside this novel. I read it first in 10th grade and then several times since."
- Don Cheadle
One Hundred Years of Solitude, by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, $17; amazon.com.
-
15. Zildjian Drum Sticks
"I started a band [Big Japan] for fun. These sticks break easily, but they feel good."
- Adam Brody
Zildjian 5B, $12; amazon.com.
-
16. Canon Camera
"I’m a man of convenience—these little digitals are so thin, you just slip the in your pocket. I modeled all over the world and went to phenomenal places, but it was impossible to record them. Now I can, and I download everything."
- Josh Holloway
Canon Powershot SD630, $399; amazon.com.
-
17. Silverstein Book
"We like to read to our kids. Falling Up, and all the Shel Silverstein stuff. He was actually a friend of my wife's father."
- James Marsden
Falling Up, by Shel Silverstein, $19; amazon.com
-
18. Aerosmith CD
"I love this because it reminds me of growing up. I get flooded with memories, both wonderful and awful simultaneously."
- Steve Carell
Toys in the Attic, Aerosmith, $8; amazon.com.
