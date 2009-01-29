Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Full Minis
1. How to Wear ItWhether they’re tiered or pleated, the good news is they’re not tight. Tiers are forgiving, pleats less so. Their volume, however, demands the contrast of a fitted or structured top. Hot color pops. Closed flats, slingbacks or classic pumps throw the whole look off—heeled booties work with this mini.
Photos: left, Marc by Marc Jacobs; right, DKNY
2. Rebecca TaylorCotton skirt, Rebecca Taylor, $110; visit revolveclothing.com for stores.
3. Built by WendyCotton skirt, Built by Wendy, $171; visit builtbywendy.com for stores.
4. BCBGMax AzriaSilk skirt, BCBGMax Azria, $218; visit bcbgmaxazriagroup.com for stores.
5. Necessary Objects by Ady GluckCotton pants, Necessary Objects by Ady Gluck, $58; visit necessaryobjects.com for stores.
6. Rory BecaCotton skirt, Rory Beca, $275; Call 212-966-0406.
