Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Frilly Blouses
THE LOOK
Frothy ruffles add a feminine touch to a lean pair of pants. Skip the jacket to show off the embellishment.
THE BLOUSE
Silk, Elie Tahari, $328; 212-334-4441.
THE BLOUSE
Cotton, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $228; at select Neiman Marcus stores.
THE BLOUSE
Cotton, Banana Republic, $68; bananarepublic.com.
THE BLOUSE
Silk cotton, Peter Som, $865; at Talulah G, 702-737-6000.
THE BLOUSE
Silk, Miguelina, $395; 212-290-2996 or miguelina.com for stores.
THE BLOUSE
Cotton voile, Lauren Moffatt, $334; at Bloomingdale's.
7. Vera Wang
8. Carolina Herrera
9. Alexander McQueen
10. Doo.Ri
11. Zac Posen
Spring Trends Video: Click here to see what our fashion directors have to say about this style.
Check out another hot spring trend here
