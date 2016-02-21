15 Style Lessons From Friends That Will Always Be There For You

While there are many definitions of the word 'friends,' between 1994 and 2004, it simply meant Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey. We were excited when all 10 seasons of the hit sitcom landed on Netflix last year, but we are beyond #blessed about the long-awaited Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows TV special that is happening tonight with almost the whole gang—Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc (unfortunately Matthew Perry had other commitments—could that be anymore of a Chandler move?). The show certainly taught us how to be there for someone, thanks to The Rembrandts, but it also proved that some things are timeless, like love, friendship, and fashion.
Now, let’s talk about fashion for a second. Rachel’s mom jeans, Phoebe’s boho-chic layers, and Monica’s white sneakers weren’t just appropriate for Central Perk, these staples have proven to transcend decades. They can be seen on any "It" girl today (the saying, "everything old is new again," is true for a reason). So, in honor of our favorite Friends, here is everything they taught us about fashion.
1. Sporty Crop Tops Were a Thing Before Gigi Hadid
Athlesiure: a newish trend that has made it socially acceptable to wear sweats and the like in public, but is it really so new? Not according to Monica, who wore sporty crop tops and leggings on the reg.
2. Borrowing From The Boys Is Always Cool
Rachel went for a menswear vibe with black loafers that she paired with a striped top and black pants. And thanks to Alessandro Michele for Gucci, loafers (err, loafer slides, actually) are all the rage once again.
3. Mom Jeans And White Sneakers Are A Perfect Pair
They may not have been Levi's or Adidas Stan Smiths, but Monica's normcore ensemble is still a cool-girl uniform.
4. There is such a thing as too many layers
We get that Joey was trying to make a point by wearing all of Chandler's clothes, but the added bulk did him no favors.
5. Fringe Isn't Just for Western Wear
As the eccentric one of bunch, Phoebe wasn't afraid to mix motifs, topping her boho layers with a suede fringe jacket (perfect for today's '70s fashion resurgence).
6. Leather Pants Are Worth The Pain
Ahh, the trials of leather pants. Maybe Ross should have known better, but who hasn't overheated in these sexy bottoms?
7. Coordinating Ensembles are the Definition of #SquadGoals
Ross and Chandler's matching Miami Vice suits and tees put Taylor Swift's squad dressing to shame.
8. Colorful Velvet Was a Must-Have Even Before the Fall 2016 Runways
Colorful velvet may have been all over the fall 2016 runways, but Phoebe was there first with her love of the plush fabric.
9. Even Fashion Greats Love Turtlenecks
What to wear in the presence of greatness? A serious black turtleneck with a button front leather jacket is a uniform we can stand behind.
10. Going Out Tops Are Sexy For A Reason
Dress the part, right? Though usually covered up, Monica knew how to bring it when she was hitting the dance floor.
11. Never underestimate the power of the white shirt
The white shirt is a wardrobe power player that you should buy in bulk. Obviously, Rachel knew this well—she did work in fashion.
12. Pajama Dressing Is Nothing New
Believe it or not, but chic printed pajama pants have always exuded a certain level of effortless sophistication. Just ask Monica.
13. SLIP DRESSES WEREN'T JUST A KATE MOSS FAVORITE
Easy to wear, the body-skimming slip dress is still sexier than ever.
14. Minimalism is still big
Long before Maryam Nassir Zadeh or Mansur Gavriel created their covetable slides, Monica was rocking hers to make the ultimate sleek minimal statement.
15. White Tee-and-Jeans Make the Perfect Off-Duty Uniform
A white tee and jeans makes for such a classic off-duty uniform that it's beloved by both Jennifer Aniston and her onscreen character Rachel.