Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
For Friends & Family
-
1. Mepra Enameled Aluminum Nonstick Pans$20 each; at broadwaypanhandler.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
2. Juliska Canape Plates$78/4; at juliska.com.
-
3. Blue Leaves Spoons$24-$178; at tabulatua.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
4. Anything by Michael Sodeau Alarm Clock, Stapler, Stainless Steel Tape Dispenser and Scissors$39-$69; at unicahome.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
5. Fred Half-Pint Creamer$14; at momastore.org.
-
6. Clio Plate$78; at clio-home.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 15% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
7. DCI Stainless Steel Not-So-Cheesy Knife Set$23/4; at delight.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
8. Microplane Rock-Salt Shaver and Himalayan Rock-Salt$45; at dwr.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30. Must be purchased as a set to obtain discount.
-
9. Design House Stockholm Glass Oil and Vinegar Bottles$69/2; at zincdetails.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
10. Joseph Joseph Folding Colander$20; at josephjoseph.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Mention InStyle from November 16 to December 30.
-
11. Magisso Stainless Steel Cake Server$60; at urban-butik.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: FIRST 200 CUSTOMERS GET 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
12. Joe Cariati Handblown Glass Decanters$375 each; at joecariati.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
13. Vista Allegre Porcelain Fun Café Espresso Set$148/6 (two of each in colors shown); at aplusrstore.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20%OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
14. Marco Zanuso Pitagora Skinny Highball Glass$245/6; at mossonline.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
15. Bywhite Design Le Petit Dej Breakfast Tray$92; at bywhite.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
16. Seletti Porcelain Coffee Carafe$20; at kawaiicuisine.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
17. A Dog’s Life Organic Catnip and Dog Biscuits$20/2, $25/2; at adogslife.net.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE20 from November 16 to December 30. Discount applies to all products on website.
-
18. Wagwear Stoneware Feeding Bowls$40 each; at wagwear.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
19. Qi Cashmere Dog Sweaters$66 each; at qicashmereshop.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
20. Pet Head Oatmeal and Honey Shampoo$18; at bathandbodyworks.com.
-
21. Muuto & Norway Says Salt and Pepper Grinder$86; at aplusrstore.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
22. Harry Barker Tennis Ball$4; at harrybarker.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
23. Godiva Peppermint Bark Candle$22.50; at candledelirium.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
24. Mrs. Meyers Holiday Clean-Up Set$14.90; at mrsmeyers.com.
-
25. Kelly Wearstler for Sferra Embroidered Cashmere Throw$495; at kellywearstlerforsferra.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
26. Visionaire Electronic Calendar$295; visit visionaireworld.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
27. Hammocks & High Tea Organic Cotton and Hemp Tea Towels$16 each; at hammocksandhightea.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
28. Calvin Klein Metallic Kyoto Lacquered Wood Boxes and Tray$175-$375; at calvinklein.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
29. The Laundress Le Labo Holiday Gift Set$100; at www.thelaundress.com.
-
30. Bloomingdales Treats$15-$20; at bloomingdales.com.
-
31. Intentional Chocolates$15 to $49; at intentionalchocolate.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code 1INSTYLE from November 16 to December 30.
-
32. L’Age de Thé Almond Cookie Rooibos$9/4oz; at lagedethe.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
33. Spice Bazaar, Olio & Spices Gourmet Mix$40 for box of 8; at foodzie.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
34. Georgetown Cupcake Holiday Cupcakes$55/dozen (includes overnight shipping); at georgetowncupcake.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
35. Blue Bottle Coffee Co. Gayo Supreme Coffee Beans$20/pound; at bluebottlecoffe.net.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
36. Fitzgerald Coleman Stationery Set$145; at fitzgeraldcoleman.com
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
37. For the Love of Vinyl by Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Powell$45; visit artbook.com for stores.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
38. Mrs.O Book$26; at amazon.com.
-
39. I Know How to Cook Book$45; at phaidon.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
40. Kirtsy Takes A Bow: A Celebration of Women's Online Favorites$25; at kirtsybook.com.
-
41. Erin Condren Stationery$38; at erincondren.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
-
42. Cartier Collection Les Must Notebook$270 each; visit cartier.us. for stores.
-
43. Phaidon Color Library Series$398/38; at thisisauto.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
1 of 43
Mepra Enameled Aluminum Nonstick Pans
$20 each; at broadwaypanhandler.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM