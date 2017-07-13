5 Fresh Color Combinations to Spice Up Your Closet

It's easy to fall into a comfortable pattern of wearing black and neutrals every day, but why not break old habits and take the color wheel for a spin? Mixing bold shades is an instant trick to re-energize your wardrobe, making it feel fresh and modern. We've turned to street style pros for a medley of combos that make a strong case for a technicolor closet. Get inspired and shop our take on envelope-pushing combinations below!

