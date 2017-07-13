5 Fresh Color Combinations to Spice Up Your Closet

It's easy to fall into a comfortable pattern of wearing black and neutrals every day, but why not break old habits and take the color wheel for a spin? Mixing bold shades is an instant trick to re-energize your wardrobe, making it feel fresh and modern. We've turned to street style pros for a medley of combos that make a strong case for a technicolor closet. Get inspired and shop our take on envelope-pushing combinations below!
VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming - Summer Style Tips from Games of Thrones Star Sophie Turner
-
1. RED & PURPLE
Shop the look: Whistles blazer, $169; whistles.com. Topshop camisole, $30; us.topshop.com. The Great jeans, $142 (originally $285); matchesfashion.com. Cos earrings, $17; cosstores.com. Catzorange bag, $165; catzorange.com. NewbarK sandals, $265; newbark.com.
-
2. TEAL & AMBER
Shop the look: Cos top, $45 (originally $89); cosstores.com. Tibi skirt, $450; tibi.com. Vince sandals, $110 (originally $295); saksoff5th.com. & Other Stories earrings, $19; stories.com.
-
3. CAMEL, BURNT ORANGE, & ROSEWOOD
Shop the look: J. Crew shirt, $50 (originally $70); jcrew.com. Tory Burch pants, $298; toryburch.com. Le Specs sunglasses, $59; shopbop.com. Abacá bag, $95; needsupply.com. Rachel Comey heels, $391; needsupply.com.
-
4. CORNFLOWER BLUE & BLUSH
Shop the look: Kalita top, $445; modaoperandi.com. Zara pants, $50; zara.com. Bauble Bar necklace, $34; baublebar.com. Topshop bag, $45; us.topshop.com. Carrie Forbes sandals, $229 (originally $329); clubmonaco.com.
-
5. COBALT & GREEN
Shop the look: Mango dress, $30 (originally $60); shop.mango.com. Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $88; shopbop.com. Sunday Somewhere sunglasses, $270; sundaysomewhere.com. Ann Taylor sandals, $128; anntaylor.com.