The day after their simple nuptials at the Elysee Palace, Bruni-Sarkozy took a walk with her husband, Nicolas Sarkozy. The president has made no secret of his feelings for his new bride. "I think she has been an honor to our country, not simply because of the way she looks, but beyond that everyone understands and has seen a woman who has beliefs, sensitivity, who is a humane person," Sarkozy would later tell a gathering of journalists in London. "Those sensitivities, those beliefs, this humanity, are what contribute to Carla's elegance."