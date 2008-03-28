Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
France's First Lady of Style
1. A First Lady is BornHello new Jackie O: former supermodel Carla Bruni-Sarkozy has caught the world's attention as the wife of the President of France, Nicolas Sarkozy. "I don't yet know what I might do as First Lady, but I know how I will do it: seriously," Bruni told L'Express. The Italian-born model-turned-musician certainly takes her style seriously, donning simply chic designs like this trailing silk gown from Dior.
2. Well SuitedBruni-Sarkozy looked fresh in a brilliant violet coat, worn over a gray suit, while attending a charity luncheon with Sarah Brown, wife of Britain's Prime Minister, Gordon Brown.
3. Blue BelleThe First Lady showed off her supermodel stride at a state banquet at Windsor Castle in a regal navy chiffon gown from Dior. Her metallic clutch and satin flats were also from the brand.
4. Carla BruniAt the historic Westminster Abbey, Bruni-Sarkozy channeled Audrey Hepburn in a skirt suit by Dior worn with a navy overcoat and accessories from the line.
5. Hat TrickBruni-Sarkozy made her entrance on the world scene-and met the British royals-at a welcome ceremony at Windsor Castle. Her entire gray wool ensemble came from Dior. The French label was an especially appropriate choice to provide her wardrobe for the state visit, as its designer, John Galliano, hails from London.
6. Purple ReignIn France, Bruni-Sarkozy accompanied her husband to a state dinner at the Elysee Palace. The beauty wore a asymmetrical chiffon gown designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for Hermes. The line is a favorite of the First Lady; she bought the white minidress she wore to her nuptials at the label's Paris boutique.
7. NewlywedsThe day after their simple nuptials at the Elysee Palace, Bruni-Sarkozy took a walk with her husband, Nicolas Sarkozy. The president has made no secret of his feelings for his new bride. "I think she has been an honor to our country, not simply because of the way she looks, but beyond that everyone understands and has seen a woman who has beliefs, sensitivity, who is a humane person," Sarkozy would later tell a gathering of journalists in London. "Those sensitivities, those beliefs, this humanity, are what contribute to Carla's elegance."
8. Madame MusicianAfter a successful career as a model in the 90's, Bruni-Sarkozy shifted to music, releasing two albums: Quelqu'un m'a dit and No Promises. Her wardrobe was befitting of a singer-songwriter: jeans, chunky boots and formfitting dresses.
