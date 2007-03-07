In a season of bare skin and soft colors, bronze shadow is as dramatic as it gets. Makeup artist Shane Paish says, ?It looks better on skin and is easier to blend than darker colors.?



GET THE LOOK

Paish brushed the gold shadow from YSL?s Ombres QuadrilumiÃ©res eye shadow palette No. 5 Tawny ($50; department stores) onto Maggie?s lids and the palette?s chocolate hue along the natural hollows above her eyes, then blended the two until ?they melted together.? He swept the cocoa hue along her lower lashes and applied black mascara.