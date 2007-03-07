Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Four Faces of Spring
1. Bronze ShadowIn a season of bare skin and soft colors, bronze shadow is as dramatic as it gets. Makeup artist Shane Paish says, ?It looks better on skin and is easier to blend than darker colors.?
GET THE LOOK
Paish brushed the gold shadow from YSL?s Ombres QuadrilumiÃ©res eye shadow palette No. 5 Tawny ($50; department stores) onto Maggie?s lids and the palette?s chocolate hue along the natural hollows above her eyes, then blended the two until ?they melted together.? He swept the cocoa hue along her lower lashes and applied black mascara.
2. Bronze ShadowA wash of bronze shadow enhanced Cameron Diaz's blue eyes. The actress wore this look to the world premiere of The Holiday.
3. Bronze ShadowHalle Berry looked beautiful in bronze shadow at the 33rd-annual People's Choice Awards.
4. Bronze ShadowNaomi Watts wore the metallic shadow to the Golden Globe Awards.
5. Pink LipsGET THE LOOK
Paish smoothed on MAC lipstick in Real Doll ($14; maccosmetics.com), a light pink, in small strokes from the center of the mouth outward. ?This color looks newest when it?s not shimmery or glossy but soft and slightly matte,? he says.
6. Pink LipsSandra Bullock is pretty in pink at a movie premiere in New York.
7. Pink LipsJessica Biel matched her lovely pink lip color to her Oscar de la Renta Oscar gown.
8. Pink LipsEva Mendes accentuates her full lips and gleaming smile with a shimmery pink lipstick.
9. Black EyelinerGET THE LOOK
To create a crisp effect around the eyes, Paish used L?OrÃ©al Paris?s Carbon Black Pencil Perfect Self-Advancing eyeliner ($8; drugstores), a mechanical pencil with a waxy texture. He started at the outer corners and worked inward, hugging the top and bottom lash lines as tightly as possible. He set the pencil with translucent powder and filled in the inner rims of the eyes with a softer black kohl pencil. To keep the focus on the liner, Paish skipped shadow and amped up the intensity with multiple coats of EstÃ©e Lauder Projectionist High Definition Volume mascara in black ($20; Bloomingdale?s).
10. Black EyelinerSienna Miller rimmed her pretty blue eyes with intense black eyeliner.
11. Black EyelinerCarmen Electra's precisely lined eyes ensured that she'd be the center of attention at an event in Los Angeles.
12. Black EyelinerDrew Barrymore adds drama to her look with rich liquid eyeliner.
13. Nude Lips“A peachy, fleshy lip feels fresh to me,” says Paish, who adds that the most flattering nude lip color has undertones that are neither too gray nor too orange. His pick? YSL Rouge Pur lipstick No. 132 in rosy beige ($28; Nordstrom), a warm color that is heavier in texture than a gloss and lighter than a traditional matte lipstick.
GET THE LOOK
After brushing the lipstick on, he patted a bit of Estaee Lauder High Gloss in Ivory ($16; department stores) on the center of the lips and asked Maggie to press them together, creating a soft pop of shine.
14. Nude LipsJennifer Lopez masters the nude-lip look while promoting a film in Madrid.
15. Nude LipsParis Hilton balances a smoky eye with a glossy nude lip at the American Music Awards.
16. Nude LipsEva Longoria is all smiles at the SAG Awards while wearing a sexy nude lip gloss.
