Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Floral Appliqu s
-
1. no title
-
2. no titleTHE BLOUSE
Silk blouse, Rena Lange, $995; renalange.com for stores.
-
3. no titleTHE DRESS
Silk mesh dress, Bebe, $139; 877-232-3777 or bebe.com.
-
4. Marchesa
-
5. Yves Saint Laurent
-
6. Stephen Burrows
-
7. Giambattista Valli
-
8. Lela Rose
-
9. Louis Vuitton
-
10. Thakoon
-
11. Alexander McQueen
Spring Trends Video: Click here to see what our fashion directors have to say about this style.
Check out another hot spring trend here
1 of 11
no title
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM