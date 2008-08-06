Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Floral
1. Why We Love ItThe intensity of these prints is akin to coming home and discovering someone has bombarded you with bouquets. (How lovely!) These are in-your-face rather than garden-variety flowers.
There’s an Impressionistic feel to these flowers that gives them a pretty power. And they are tamed by the use of black as a background.
How to Wear It
Florals have turned over a new leaf. Treat them as you might a strong plaid, not a breezy pastel—accessories should be stark and graphic.
Fall brings flowers on necklaces, earrings, even shoes and bags. Set them where they can be admired best—against solid pieces from your wardrobe, not floral clothes.
2. Ann Taylor LoftCotton top, Ann Taylor Loft, $49; anntaylorloft.com .
3. Bottega VenetaVelvet shoes, Bottega Veneta, $670; at Bottega Veneta, call 877-362-1715.
4. Plenty Frock by Tracy ReeseSilk dress, Plenty Frock by Tracy Reese, $295; at Tracy Reese, call 212-807-0505.
5. J. Crew Collection
Floral skirt, J. Crew Collection, $150; visit jcrew.com.
6. Mint Jodi ArnoldSilk satin chiffon dress, Mint Jodi Arnold, $436; visit jodiarnoldnyc.com.
7. Gerard YoscaGold-plate with Swarovski crystals, glass and semiprecious stones, Gerard Yosca, $480; at Tracy Reese, call 212-807-0505.
