The intensity of these prints is akin to coming home and discovering someone has bombarded you with bouquets. (How lovely!) These are in-your-face rather than garden-variety flowers.



There’s an Impressionistic feel to these flowers that gives them a pretty power. And they are tamed by the use of black as a background.



How to Wear It

Florals have turned over a new leaf. Treat them as you might a strong plaid, not a breezy pastel—accessories should be stark and graphic.



Fall brings flowers on necklaces, earrings, even shoes and bags. Set them where they can be admired best—against solid pieces from your wardrobe, not floral clothes.