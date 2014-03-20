Put a Spring in Your Step With This Swingy Skirt

A flirty skirt is the ultra-relaxed style you need to kiss those tights-wearing days goodbye.
Go for a skirt with a lot of movement by picking a pleat—box, knife, or accordion—that will bring a swing to your step. And while the pencil and mini skirt will always be a closet staple, go for a pleated piece in this year's most favored silhouette: the midi skirt. Just think of how posh it will look waving in the wind—not to worry, the extra length will eliminate that slight "ut oh, my-skirt-is-blowing-up" panic.
To balance out the fluidity of this skirt style, try a top that cinches in at the waist. Or, follow Derek Lam's lead and opt for a crop top, like he did for his Spring 2014 collection (pictured above). Partnering this shape with a crop top gives this skirt style a new identity, taking it from office-appropriate to cocktail hour-ready. When shopping for your flirty skirt, pay attention to the pleat placement. Pleats that are stitched down at the waist will flatten your tummy. Ready to give the look a go?
Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it out, from metallics to ombre color ways and midi to mini shapes.
1. REASONS TO LOVE ITSkintight pencil skirts are terrific but not always high on the comfort scale. Pleats - whether box, knife, or accordion—will bring an insouciant swing to your step. These breezy bottoms in metallics, tweeds, or bright, cheerful colors have an effortless elegance that’s sure to sway you in their direction.
HOW TO WORK IT
Skirts with a yoke (or pleats that are stitched down at the waistline) visually flatten your tummy. Asymmetrical hemlines edge up this schoolgirl style. These skirts can swallow you if you don’t reveal your waist. Tuck in a silk blouse, or pair with a cropped sweater.
Runway photos: (left to right), Marco de Vincenzo, Derek Lam, Calvin Klein Collection, Proenza Schouler
2. Jill Sander Navy SkirtSilk, $660; at Maryam Nassir Zadeh, 212-673-6405.
3. Iris & Ink SkirtLeather, $395; theoutnet.com.
4. Etienne Aigner SkirtPolyester, $345; etienneaigner.com.
5. Ann Taylor SkirtRayon, $98; anntaylor.com.
6. Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet SkirtPolyester, $440; aliceandolivia.com.
7. Jill Stuart SkirtCotton-polyester tweed, $358; at Jill Stuart, 212-343-2300.