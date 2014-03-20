Put a Spring in Your Step With This Swingy Skirt

A flirty skirt is the ultra-relaxed style you need to kiss those tights-wearing days goodbye.

Go for a skirt with a lot of movement by picking a pleat—box, knife, or accordion—that will bring a swing to your step. And while the pencil and mini skirt will always be a closet staple, go for a pleated piece in this year's most favored silhouette: the midi skirt. Just think of how posh it will look waving in the wind—not to worry, the extra length will eliminate that slight "ut oh, my-skirt-is-blowing-up" panic.

To balance out the fluidity of this skirt style, try a top that cinches in at the waist. Or, follow Derek Lam's lead and opt for a crop top, like he did for his Spring 2014 collection (pictured above). Partnering this shape with a crop top gives this skirt style a new identity, taking it from office-appropriate to cocktail hour-ready. When shopping for your flirty skirt, pay attention to the pleat placement. Pleats that are stitched down at the waist will flatten your tummy. Ready to give the look a go?

Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it out, from metallics to ombre color ways and midi to mini shapes.