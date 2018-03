WHY NOW Too girlie? Actually, try very showgirlie. This season’s ruffles are gloriously off-center or beautifully multilayered. The more overtly baroque the top, the edgier your pants should be: Veer toward drop-waist, multipleated, leather or pegged bottoms. And then, of course, there are always jeans. Skirts can work too, but we prefer the streamlined look of pants.Silk ruffle top, Badgley Mischka Platinum Sportswear, $348; visit neimanmarcus.com