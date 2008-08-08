Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Five Key Items to Buy Now
1. Print DressesWHY NOW The dress returns—and advances beyond the simple sheath, the pretty floral or the formal plaid to more art-inspired territory. With a looser, less constricting fit and a flirty wink to bohemia, the print dress transitions nicely from this season to a chillier one, when you’ll layer it with a structured jacket or a chunky cardigan.
Silk dress, Graham amp Spencer, $388; visit revolveclothing.com.
Get this look for less
2. Print DressesCotton dress, Theory, $335; at Theory, visit theory.com.
3. Print DressesSilk satin dress, Castle Starr, $396; visit revolveclothing.com.
Get this look for less
4. Tailored JacketsWHY NOW After seasons of reconfiguring, menswear-inspired jackets re-emerge in all their classic versatility. Cut longer, with pronounced lapels and shoulders, single- or double-breasted, they flatter skirts and trousers and add urbanity to the kind of dresses shown on the previous page. Listen: That’s your work wardrobe uttering a sigh of relief.
Wool-linen twill jacket, Araks, $1,200; call 212-982-5652.
5. Tailored JacketsWool jacket, Ralph Lauren Blue Label, $598; at select Ralph Lauren stores, visit ralphlauren.com or call 888-475-7674.
Get this look for less
6. Tailored JacketsWool blend jacket, Yaya Aflalo, $425; call 310-317-9975.
Get this look for less
7. Ruffled BlousesWHY NOW Too girlie? Actually, try very showgirlie. This season’s ruffles are gloriously off-center or beautifully multilayered. The more overtly baroque the top, the edgier your pants should be: Veer toward drop-waist, multipleated, leather or pegged bottoms. And then, of course, there are always jeans. Skirts can work too, but we prefer the streamlined look of pants.
Silk ruffle top, Badgley Mischka Platinum Sportswear, $348; visit neimanmarcus.com.
8. Ruffled BlousesSilk satin blouse, Diane von Furstenberg, $285; visit dvf.com.
Get this look for less
9. Ruffled BlousesSilk top, Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent, $288; at Saks Fifth Avenue, call 877-551-7257.
Get this look for less
10. Fuller SkirtsWHY NOW Enjoy the great strides awaiting you in these stylish beauties—and not just because of their volume. Innovative tucking and pleating, plus rich fabrics and vibrant patterns contribute as well. Most are flatteringly cut to fall at mid-knee. Jazz them up for evening with a boiled wool jacket—or settle them down with a placketed blouse and cardigan for day.
Silk skirt, Walter, $228; call 978-287-1469.
11. Fuller SkirtsSilk charmeuse skirt, E.Y. Wada, $340; visit honeyintherough.com.
Get this look for less
12. Fuller SkirtsPoly-cotton skirt, Corey Lynn Calter, $174; call 406-993-2779.
Get this look for less
13. Chunky KnitsWHY NOW Obviously it’s not a season for understatement: Here’s another example of going to desirable extremes. These pieces, often handknitted, have far more impact than a V or a turtleneck (you might want to wear a light layer underneath in case it gets toasty indoors). And don’t discount them for evening: They can certainly make a mark at night.
Wool sweater, Nicole Miller Collection, $440; visit nicolemiller.com.
14. Chunky KnitsMerino wool sweater, Lutz & Patmos, $425; visit lutzandpatmos.com for stores.
Get this look for less
15. Chunky KnitsWool-alpaca sweater, TSE , $750; call 212-925-2520.
Get this look for less
