Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Five Key Items to Buy Now
1. School-Boy BlazerChoose a sport coat that is tailored specifically for women, like this one from J. Crew. No boys allowed in this jacket: The flattering look is for well-defined waists only.
BUY ONLINE NOW J. Crew wool jacket, $228 and cashmere scarf, $65; at jcrew.com.
See more School-Boy Chic items in Fall Trends 2007
2. Slouchy Pleated TrousersTime to ditch the skinny pants for a pair of slouchy pleated trousers with a higher waistband and a wider flare. They work best paired with a soft full top and chunky heels.
BUY NOW Raven Tailored Wool pants, $212; at Lyd, 212-246-8041.
See more Pleated Trousers in Fall Trends 2007
3. Colorful BagMake a statement with a bold bag. This accessory will add a splash of color to fall's gray and silver trends.
BUY NOW Rampage Handbags croc-embossed leather bag with patent trim, $78; rampage.com for stores.
See more bold accessories in Fall Trends 2007
4. Chunky Knit CardiganWhen it comes to dressing for fall, there's nothing quite like being warm and cozy-and chic if you're wearing this Coach cardigan-in a chunky knit sweater.
BUY NOW Coach mohair cardigan, $398; at 866-262-2440.
See more Chunky Knits in Fall Trends 2007
5. Stacked Heel OxfordsAdd a dash of masculine style with this fall standout. The stacked heel adds just the right amount of feminine flair.
BUY NOW Benetton leather oxfords, $129; benetton.com for stores.
See more oxfords in Fall Trends 2007
Fall Trends on people.com:
Looks to Keep, Looks to Lose
School-Boy Blazer
