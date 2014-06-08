When it came to finding a gown for the 1993 gala, the future Secretary of State looked to Arkansas store owner Barbara Baber and former Designing Women costume designer Cliff Chally for options. Focusing on her love of bold color, the team helped the First Lady select a violet lace gown from New York designer Sarah Phillips. Of the classic choice, Baber said: "It doesn't take a whole lot to make her look good. But she is not going to be the first person with bell-bottoms. Fashion victim she's not."