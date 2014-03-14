Move Over, Radiant Orchid: This Sweet Shade is Stealing the Spotlight

Sure, vibrant colors are a great way to make an outfit pop, but more subdued hues haven't been dismissed. Blush pink swept the spring 2014 runways in a soft blur, tapping a softer, more romantic side of fashion. And no, the shade isn't the stuff of girlhood adolescence. As delicate as it may look, don't underestimate its power or wearability. For every dreamy, diaphanous dress (as seen at Giorgio Armani) there was a sharp tailored power suit, to prove that the color indeed has attitude!

If full-on petal pink isn't your thing (hey, it's not for everyone!), slowly integrate the hue into your outfit rotation with an accessory. Rebecca Minkoff's teensy tote (pictured, right) makes for the perfect (re)introduction to the color. Or, try taking on the shade in a more saturated tint for a bolder, less-frail effect, like rose or coral—the Red Valentino dress (pictured, above) does the trick.

To avoid crossing into cloyingly sweet territory, step away from the pearls, diamond studs, or anything that spells "too precious." Instead, head in the opposite direction and accessorize with a slick cuff or an edgy chain-link belt.

Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it out, from pretty dresses to bold shades.