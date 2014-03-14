Move Over, Radiant Orchid: This Sweet Shade is Stealing the Spotlight

Sure, vibrant colors are a great way to make an outfit pop, but more subdued hues haven't been dismissed. Blush pink swept the spring 2014 runways in a soft blur, tapping a softer, more romantic side of fashion. And no, the shade isn't the stuff of girlhood adolescence. As delicate as it may look, don't underestimate its power or wearability. For every dreamy, diaphanous dress (as seen at Giorgio Armani) there was a sharp tailored power suit, to prove that the color indeed has attitude!
If full-on petal pink isn't your thing (hey, it's not for everyone!), slowly integrate the hue into your outfit rotation with an accessory. Rebecca Minkoff's teensy tote (pictured, right) makes for the perfect (re)introduction to the color. Or, try taking on the shade in a more saturated tint for a bolder, less-frail effect, like rose or coral—the Red Valentino dress (pictured, above) does the trick.
To avoid crossing into cloyingly sweet territory, step away from the pearls, diamond studs, or anything that spells "too precious." Instead, head in the opposite direction and accessorize with a slick cuff or an edgy chain-link belt.
Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it out, from pretty dresses to bold shades.
-
1. REASONS TO LOVE ITUnless you’re under 10 or live in Palm Beach, you probably don’t wear a lot of pink. But you should! Shades of blush, rose, and coral are flattering, especially when spun into airy dresses and tailored suits. The effect is delicate, for sure, but not overly precious or prissy.
HOW TO WORK IT
If your skin tone is on the pale side, choose brighter, more saturated shades of pink, as blushes or mauves can wash you out. Temper the hue’s sweetness with smoky makeup and sexy rock and roll hair. Or slick back strands for a modern look. No dainty diamond studs or strings of pearls here. Instead, go for an accessory like a lariat necklace, a cuff bracelet, or a chain-link belt.
Runway photos: (left to right) Burberry Prorsum, Balmain, Prabal Gurung, Giorgio Armani
-
2. Rebecca Minkoff ToteLeather, $195; shopbop.com.
-
3. RED Valentino DressCotton, $695; redvalentino.com for stores.
-
4. Clu DressCotton-blend, $230; saksfifthavenue.com.
-
5. Morgenthal Frederics SunglassesAcetate, $395; at Morgenthal Frederics, 212-966-0099.
-
6. Emporio Armani PantsSilk-blend, $595; armani.com.
-
7. Rupert Sanderson for Antonio Berardi SandalsLeather, $995; rupertsanderson.com.
-
8. Banana Republic BlazerPolyester jacquard, $150; bananarepublic.com.
-
9. Moschino Cheap & Chic Jacket and SkortBouclé, $995 (jacket) and $450 (skort); at Moschino Boutique, 212-243-8600.