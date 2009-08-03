Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
1. Step 1: Prepare to Measure80% of women wear the wrong-size bra, but you don’t have to be one of them. Because our bodies’ shapes are always evolving, our bra size changes, too. It’s important to know how to measure yourself to ensure that your intimates always fit right. When you know your size, it’s easy to look – and feel – great, especially in a Fruit of the Loom bra. To find your real bra size once and for all, you’ll need: a flexible measuring tape, your favorite bra (one you think makes your breasts the right shape and feels comfortable) and a mirror.
2. Step 2: Measure Band SizeThe band size is the number in your bra size. For example, in a 36C bra, the band size is “36.” To find your band size, first, put on your favorite bra (the one you think makes your breasts the right shape and feels comfortable). Next, measure around your ribcage, just below your breasts. Don’t measure too high (measurement will be too large) or too low (measurement will be too small), and look in the mirror to ensure that your measuring tape is parallel to the floor. Then, write down the measurement number rounded to the closet whole inch (either up or down), e.g., “31.” If your measurement is an EVEN number, add 4. If it’s an ODD number, add 5. The resulting number is your band size, e.g., “31 + 5 = 36.”
3. Step 3: Measure Cup SizeThe cup size is the letter in your bra size. For example, in a 36C bra, the cup size is “C.” To find your ideal cup size, continue wearing your favorite bra. Make sure to stand up straight and keep your arms at your sides. Wrap the measuring tape around the fullest part of your bust so it is just touching (but not binding). Next, round up or down to the nearest inch and write down the number, e.g., “39.” Then, subtract your band size measurement from your bust measurement to calculate cup size, e.g., “39 - 36 = 3.” Finally, use the accompanying chart to determine your cup size.
4. Step 4: Confirm Your FitWasn’t that easy? Of course, you’ll want to make sure you found the perfect fit, so use these pointers to double-check your measurements:
You shouldn’t feel any underwire pinching.
Your bra should feel comfortable and supportive.
Remeasure again in six months.
A woman’s body changes over time, and you may need to adjust your bra size accordingly.
Remember, bras stretch and lose shape over time, so make sure to stock up on Fruit of the Loom intimates often!
