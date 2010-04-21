Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
1. Shoshana
2. EberjeyNylon-spandex, $136; at eberjey.com.
3. diNeila BrazilPolyamide-spandex, $124; at deneila.com.
4. Hilfiger DenimLycra, $65; call 212-223-1824.
5. Anika Brazil SwimPolyamide-spandex, $147; at instyleswimwear.com.
6. Victoria’s SecretNylon-lycra, $29 (top) and $20 (bottom); at victoriassecret.com.
7. La PerlaLycra-elastane, $422; at laperla.com.
8. Crystal JinPolyamide-elastane, $155; at nicdelmar.com.
9. Vix SwimwearPolyamide-elastane, $134; visit vixswimwear.com for stores.
10. Michael KorsNylon-spandex, $243; at neimanmarcus.com.
11. ZimmermanPolyester-lycra, $184; visit saksfifthavenue.com for stores.
12. Cynthia Rowley for RoxyNeoprene, $135; at roxy.com.
13. LacostePolyamide-elastane, $96; at lacoste.com.
14. Letarte by Lisa CabrinhaNylon-spandex, $168; at letarteswimwear.com.
15. Jo De MerLurex mesh and Lycra, $173; visit jodemer.com for stores.
16. Body GloveNylon-spandex, $97; visit bodyglove.com for stores.
17. Lisa Marie FernandezNeoprene, $345; at lisamariefernandez.com.
18. RoxyNylon-spandex, $52; at roxy.com.
19. DKNYNylon-spandex, $100; visit macys.com for stores.
20. Ave SwimwearNylon-spandex, $165; at aveswimwear.com.
21. True ReligionNylon-lycra, $76 (top) and $68 (bottom); visit truereligionbrandjeans.com for stores.
22. Calvin KleinNylon-spandex, $98; visit calvinklein.com for stores.
23. Kenneth ColeNylon-spandex, $102; call 631-475-0136.
24. Melissa OdabashPolyamide-elastane, $195; at canyonbeachwear.com.
25. Lands’ EndNylon-spandex, $59; at landsend.com.
26. Karla CollettoNylon-lycra, $239; call 856-810-8111.
27. 3.1 Phillip LimPolyamide, $275; call 310-358-1988.
28. Adidas by Stella McCartneyNylon-elastane, $90; at adidas.com.
29. Marc by Marc JacobsNylon-lycra, $208; at neimanmarcus.com.
30. Gianni Bininylon-spandex, $57 (top) and $45 (bottom); at dillards.com.
