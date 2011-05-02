Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Find Your New Swimsuit
-
1. Converse One Star Bikini
-
2. Huit BikiniNot ready to fully commit to the hue? Add variety with a multi-tonal suit like this floral number.
Polyamide-elastane, $58 (top) and $45 (bottom); shopfortywinks.com.
-
3. Brette Sandler One-PieceVertical detailing lengthens the torso.
Polyamide-elastane, $164; brettesandler.com.
-
4. L.L. Bean One-PieceIt's made of fabric treated with SPF 40 for extra sun protection.
Nylon-Lycra, $105; llbean.com.
-
5. Delia's One-PieceThis convertible suit is also available for long torsos.
Nylon-spandex, $39; delias.com.
-
6. Kenneth Cole Reaction BikiniRuffles add fullness to a smaller chest.
Nylon-spandex, $44 each; at Lord & Taylor.
-
7. Shimmi One-PieceLaces add extra sex appeal to this full-coverage suit.
Nylon-spandex, $252; 310-550-1341.
-
8. Tomas Maier One-PieceGive a boyish figure a little oomph with a sexy, curve-creating bustier style.
Lycra, $435; at Bergdorf Goodman.
-
9. Jo De Mer BikiniAdjust the strap length to your liking with this halter top.
Polyamide-spandex, $199; jodemer.com.
-
10. Kushcush by Kerry Cushman BikiniBoth the nautical-hued print and rope ties say "Hello, sailor."
Nylon-Lycra, $148; kushcush.com.
-
11. Delfina One-PieceThis busy print keeps eyes moving for a frame-lengthening effect.
Nylon-spandex, $195; at Bergdorf Goodman.
-
12. Charlie by Matthew Zink BikiniA contoured waistband gives a boyish frame the illusion of curves.
Nylon-Lycra, $188; intermixonline.com.
-
13. Old Navy BikiniIf skimpy suits aren't your preference, this one gives full-seat coverage.
Nylon-spandex, $20 (top) and $16 (bottom); oldnavy.com.
-
14. Tommy Hilfiger One-PieceWho says horizontal stripes aren't slimming? These contoured bands create a sleek illusion.
Nylon-spandex, $89; zappos.com.
-
15. Gottex One-PieceConstructed of compression fabric, this one doles out allover slimming.
Nylon-spandex, $99; call 800-225-7946 for stores.
-
16. Milly BikiniThis crisp print won't overwhelm a petite frame.
Nylon-Spandex, $99 (top) and $102 (bottom); bloomingdales.com.
-
17. So De Mel Swim BikiniA dark, ruched combo's the perfect fit for pear-shaped sunbathers.
Polyamide-spandex, $194; atropicalaffair.com.
-
18. Anne Cole Essentials One-PiecePut the focus on your face (not your hips) with a one-shoulder design.
Nylon-spandex, $84; 212-944-0317 for stores.
-
19. Island Company BikiniThe wide band disguises a belly and holds it in.
Polyamide-elastane, $55 (top) and $60 (bottom); islandcompany.com.
-
20. Tori Praver Swimwear One-PieceA sultry bustier vibe adds spice to this sugary confection.
Nylon-elastane, $138; anthropologie.com.
-
21. Topshop BikiniA padded push-up top gives small chests a boost.
Polyamide-elastane, $28 (top) and $15 (bottom); topshop.com.
-
22. J. Crew One-PieceUnderwire cups give extra support.
Nylon-lycra, $88; jcrew.com.
-
23. Lover TankiniAn extra band of fabric beneath the bust balances a long torso.
Polyamide-Lycra, $184; call 212-343-0692.
-
24. French Connection BikiniCreate an hourglass shape with a bandeau top and ruffled bottom.
Nylon-spandex, $58 (top) and $48 (bottom); call 850-231-2000.
-
25. Marc by Marc Jacobs BikiniThe on-trend high-waist retro style also conveniently holds in your tummy.
Nylon-spandex, $94 (top) and $98 (bottom); 212-924-0026.
-
26. Lisa Curran One-PieceCustomize the fit with adjustable back ties.
Polyamide-elastane, $185; lisacurran.com.
-
27. H&M BikiniA ruched bandeau creates the illusion of fullness.
Spandex-nylon, $13 each; H&M stores.
-
28. Volcom One-PieceDiagonally striped panels create an instant hourglass.
Nylon-elastane, $86; volcom.com.
-
29. Badgley Mischka Swimwear BikiniA basic black bottom is slimming, while a graphic print enhances the bust.
Nylon-elastane, $65 (top) and $55 (bottom); saksfifthavenue.com.
-
30. Mossimo TankiniSteer clear of tan lines with a removable strap.
Nylon-spandex, $20 (top) and $18 (bottom); target.com
-
31. Panache One-PieceA banded midsection helps fake a narrow waist.
Nylon-elastane, $92; barenecessities.com.
-
32. Trina Turk One-PieceA vertical print maximizes a long and lean effect.
Nylon-spandex, $127; call 323-651-1382.
-
33. Gap BikiniTall torsos are balanced by an extra long top.
Nylon-jersey, $37 (top) and $35 (bottom); gap.com.
-
34. Inca BikiniBoy-cut bottoms are less likely to dig into hips.
Nylon-spandex, $125 (top) and $115 (bottom); call 305-673-9101.
-
35. Fantasie One-PieceA built-in bra supports busts up to a J cup.
Nylon-polyamide-Lycra, $125; call 800-220-1691 for stores.
-
36. Vitamin A by Amahlia Stevens BikiniKeep your hips covered while flaunting your whittled waist.
Nylon-spandex, $86 (top) and $129 (bottom); mollybrownswimwear.com.
-
37. American Eagle Outfitters BikiniThis triangle bikini top comes with removable shaping pads.
Nylon-spandex, $25 each; ae.com.
-
38. Jean Paul Gaultier One-PieceA vibrant tropical design distracts from figure flaws.
Lycra with tulle overlay, $290; neimanmarcus.com.
-
39. Red Carter BikiniMolded cups lift large breasts and fill out small ones.
Polyamide-Lycra, $136; shopbop.com.
-
40. Lands' End One-PieceAllover tucks and gathers disguise any figure lumps.
Micropolyester-spandex, $60; landsend.com.
-
41. Vix Swimwear BikiniSide ties add the illusion of curves.
Rayon-polyamide, $150; vixswimwear.com.
-
42. OMO Norma Kamali BikiniRuched bottoms help slim the midsection and hips.
Nylon-Lycra and mesh, $215 (top) and $175 (bottom); normakamali.com.
-
43. BCBG Max Azria BikiniThis color-bright reversible suit comes with a detachable strap.
Nylon-spandex, $78 each; BCBG.com for stores.
-
44. SafariElongate a shorter torso with a scooped-front waistband-it creates the illusion of a taller frame.
Polyacrylic-cotton, Roseanna, $300; 25park.com.
-
45. Karla Colletto BikiniSturdy side boning provides extra support for large chests.
Nylon-Lycra, $135 (top) and $120 (bottom); at Bergdorf Goodman.
-
46. Seafolly BikiniA contoured design enhances smaller busts.
Nylon-elastane, $90 (top) and $72 (bottom); swimwearboutique.com.
-
47. Cosabella Mare One-PieceWhite insets create instant hourglass curves.
Polyamide-elastane, $138; call 305-534-4731.
-
48. Pret-a-Surf Two-PieceThis rash guard top has an unexpected (and sexy) open back.
Microfiber Lycra, $185 (top) and $280 (bottom sold as part of a bikini); shopbop.com.
-
49. Y-3 One-PieceEnhance your tan with this sleek white suit.
Polyamide-elastane, $165; y-3.com.
-
50. Aeropostale BikiniA functional zipper gives this suit a surfer feel.
Cotton-spandex, $14 each; aeropostale.com.
-
51. Basta BikiniThis vibrant suit is both reversible and adjustable.
Polyamide-Lycra, $83 (top) and $82 (bottom); bastasurf.com.
-
52. diNeila Brazil BikiniCriss-cross lacing brings major sex appeal to this dip-dye suit.
Polyamide-spandex, $89 (top) and $79 (bottom); dineila.com.
-
53. Bikini Lab BikiniWork this season's neon trend (and your beach bod) in this tiny striped bikini.
Nylon-polyester-spandex, $36 each; tillys.com.
1 of 53
Converse One Star Bikini
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM