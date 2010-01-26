

LOOK FOR…

Styles with at least a bit of stretch and straight or flared legs. You might have to fit your hips and behind, then have a tailor take in the waist.



AVOID…

Super-low-cut styles that will sit mid-hip and skinny jeans that are too tight on the bottom half of your legs.



DON'T FORGET…

amp#149; For tighter styles, try going a size up and tailoring them.

amp#149; Dark washes are most slimming.

amp#149; Opt for minimal hip details, avoid pocket embroidery.