Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Find Your Most Flattering Jeans
1. If You Have A Full Bottom
LOOK FOR…
A dark, even wash with a slight flare and stretch.
AVOID…
Super-skinny jeans, high-waist styles and really wide legs.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Try a slightly lower rise; it will allow room for the derriere.
amp#149; A boot-cut style will balance out the body.
amp#149; Avoid small back pockets, which will make the behind look bigger.
2. If You Have Short Legs
LOOK FOR…
Styles that hit near your natural waist with straight or slightly flared legs.
AVOID…
Hip-huggers, cropped cuts and anything overly baggy.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Trouser jeans with a tucked-in blouse can whittle the waist.
amp#149; Flared styles should be subtle in shape.
amp#149; Wear jeans with a cropped jacket to shorten the torso.
3. If You Have A Short Waist
LOOK FOR…
A lower rise and a longer hem length.
AVOID…
High-waist styles and details around the top.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Belts should blend in by being slim and neutral.
amp#149; Skinny jeans with longer, untucked tops camouflage your waist.
amp#149; Boyfriend styles that sit on the hips are great weekend alternatives.
4. If You're Curvy
LOOK FOR…
Styles with at least a bit of stretch and straight or flared legs. You might have to fit your hips and behind, then have a tailor take in the waist.
AVOID…
Super-low-cut styles that will sit mid-hip and skinny jeans that are too tight on the bottom half of your legs.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; For tighter styles, try going a size up and tailoring them.
amp#149; Dark washes are most slimming.
amp#149; Opt for minimal hip details, avoid pocket embroidery.
5. If You're Short
LOOK FOR…
A classic style that doesn’t overwhelm your small frame and one with a natural waist.
AVOID…
Wide-leg jeans and low rises.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Wear legs slightly long, and pair your jeans with heels.
amp#149; Darker rinses can have an elongating look.
amp#149; Skinny styles should also be long, not cropped.
6. If You Have A Boyish Figure
LOOK FOR…
Low-rise, straight-leg styles with a fitted behind.
AVOID…
Flares cut for curvier shapes.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Slouchy boyfriend styles with feminine shoes can be chic.
amp#149; You can get away with bigger, more detailed belts.
amp#149; Tuck in your shirt to add shape.
amp#149; Skinny jeans can be flattering.
