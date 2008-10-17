Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Find Your Little Black Dress Style
1. SexyModel Miranda Kerr took the plunge in a Balmain LBD and Jimmy Choo's studded clutch and sheer booties at the Victoria's Secret after-party.
2. SexyAt the Venice Film Festival, Selena Gomez attended a Spring Breakers press event in Dolce & Gabbana's embroidered lace cocktail dress, complete with a body-hugging silhouette and sheer panels.
3. SexyJessica Chastain showed off her mile-long legs in a vintage asymmetrical-hemline YSL cocktail dress at the Lawless screening.
4. RomanticEmily VanCamp feted at Hollywood's Sunset Tower Hotel in a lace and peplum-embellished alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet dress.
5. RomanticModern Family's Bowen attended a Academy of Television Arts and Sciences event in a Christophe Josse ruffled lace dress.
6. RomanticJessica Biel attended an after-party for the L.A. premiere of Trouble with the Curve in a lace Dolce & Gabbana dress that worked the rich baroque trend.
7. SophisticatedTalk about a knockout! Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whitely looked sexy and sophisticated in her leather-trimmed peplum dress.
8. SophisticatedActress and dancer Julianne Hough hit a Henri Bendel party in a mod mini, finishing off the look with a bold lip and silver stilettos.
9. SophisticatedActress Mandy Moore hit an L.A. Jockey bash in a textured metallic Lela Rose cocktail dress and cap-toe Louboutins.
10. RetroMad Men actress Jessica Pare channeled her character as she hit an Emmy Awards bash in Jason Wu's embellished cocktail dress with a '60s inspiration.
11. RetroKate Beckinsale stepped onto the The Tonight Show with Jay Leno stage in a knee-length Elie Saab sheath, a throwback to a sultry '50s silhouette.
12. RetroActress Clemence Poesy feted the opening night of Cyrano De Bergerac in a jeweled collar shift with a decidedly schoolgirl feel.
13. EdgyZoe Saldana took in the opening night performance of The Book of Mormon in a long-sleeve Stella McCartney sheath with collarbone cut-outs.
14. EdgyActress Malin Akerman flaunted her gams in an sheer, layered, asymmetric dress and studded booties.
15. EdgyThe definition of edgy: a classic leather mini. Ashley Madekwe kicked off the Emmys festivities at an Audi and Derek Lam bash in a leather LBD.
