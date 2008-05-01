Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Find the Most Flattering Sunglasses
1. Eva MendesSquare frames look wonderful on Eva's oval face. Square and rectangular frames also look good on oblong, diamond and round face shapes.
BUY SHADES LIKE EVA?S NOW Gemma sunglasses, Derek Lam, $325; at shopbop.com.
2. Nicole RichieTry round or square styles if you have an oblong face like Nicole's. Large arms (the sticks that go along the ears) and detailing at the temples also add width to a narrow face.
BUY SHADES LIKE NICOLE?S NOW Mimosa sunglasses, Chloe, $290; at net-a-porter.com.
3. Drew BarrymoreHere comes the sun! We'll help you find the best frames for your face so you'll look fabulous all summer long. If you have an oval face like Drew's, you're lucky because just about any style suits your shape. Stay away from a brow bar (the bar that extends above the nose) if you have a long face-it pulls the eye upward, giving the illusion of a longer face.
BUY SHADES LIKE DREW’S NOW Evil glasses , JeeVice Optics, $149; at couturecandy.com.
4. Uma ThurmanRectangular frames with slightly rounded edges work well on Uma Thurman's long oval face. If you have a long forehead, look for a pair where the top of the frame hits above the eyebrow-this will help shorten the forehead.
BUY SHADES LIKE UMA?S NOW Cameo sunglasses, Oliver Peoples, $171; at bluefly.com.
5. Alicia KeysReduce the sharp angles that a strong jawline creates with a pair of soft, curvy sunglasses like Alicia's style. The gold detailing along the top adds great drama to this pair of shades.
BUY SHADES LIKE ALICIA?S NOW Metal aviators, Dolce & Gabbana, $149; at eluxury.com.
6. Kate HudsonIf you have a round face shape, you can make it look longer and thinner with angled cat-eye frames like Kate's. Ones that cut sharply from the temple to the cheek complement her face.
BUY SHADES LIKE KATE?S NOW Rockin' Jellybean Beatnik Bongo, COLAB, $176; at revolveclothing.com.
7. Mariah CareyWomen with strong features can wear a bold pair of shades. If you have very dainty, small features, it's best to steer clear of a pair like Mariah's, and opt for something smaller and simpler.
BUY MARIAH'S SHADES NOW Rimless shield glasses with Swarovski crystals, Dior, $405; at forzierei.com.
8. Gwen StefaniWhile the shape of these Ksubi glasses looks great on Gwen, it's also important to keep the frame's color in mind. If you wear a bright shade-which is all the rage right now-make sure you don't wear a matching outfit. Neutrals, as Gwen demonstrates, are best with turquoise.
BUY SHADES LIKE GWEN?S NOW Turquoise glasses, Emilio Pucci, $265; at shopkitson.com.
9. Lily AllenIf you fall between an oval and square face shape, like Lily, try a pair that has both roundness and angles to it, like her pair. Also, the bright pink frames and see-through lenses are a great way to draw attention to the eyes.
BUY SHADES LIKE LILY?S NOW Crystal frame sunglasses, Urban Outfitters, $18; at urbanoutfitters.com.
10. Kylie MinogueIf you have a widow's peak hairline, balance it out with a pair of sunglasses like Kylie's Ray Ban Wayfarers that have a straight frame.
BUY KYLIE'S SHADES NOW Wayfarers, Ray Ban, $129; at eluxury.com.
11. Hilary DuffIf you're concerned about sun protection (as you should be), protect the eye area with a large pair of frames like Hilary's with lenses that block both UVA and UVB rays. Who knew preventing crows feet could be so stylish?
BUY SHADES LIKE HILARY’S NOW Supa Dupa sunglasses, Dita, $175; at barneyscoop.com.
12. Sienna MillerAviators have made a huge comeback, and it's no wonder since they look great on most face shapes. But they look the best on oval faces like Sienna's.
BUY SIENNA?S SHADES NOW Gold aviators, Ray Ban, $129; at shopbop.com.
