Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
1. Why We Love ItLace to the left of us, ribbons to the right. It’s all about ruffles and pleating and bows. Truly romantic without apology.
Colors are obviously taken right from the lingerie drawer, though the fabrics are weightier and more street-worthy.
How to Wear It
Avoid the icky primness of Victoriana by adding structure—straight-leg pants, a pencil skirt or a coat with clean lines. Tough gloves or killer heels provide a bit of provocation.
Even a little is a lot: Counter the sweetness with a ringlet ban, barely there blush, and bold statement jewelry.
2. Elie TahariSilk top, Elie Tahari, $348; at Elie Tahari Collection stores, call 212-334-4441.
3. NinaSatin shoes, Nina, $99; visit ninashoes.com.
4. WalterSilk chiffon top, Walter, $268; at Saks Fifth Avenue, call 877-551-7257.
5. Verrieres & SakoWool and Lycra skirt, Verrieres amp Sako, $218; buy online at shop.unsungdesigners.com.
6. Nanette LeporeSilk blouse, Nanette Lepore, $345; at Saks Fifth Avenue, call 877-551-7257.
7. Guess by MarcianoPolyester blouse, Guess by Marciano, $69; visit guess.com.
8. Rebecca TaylorSilk dress ($345) and leather belt($95), Rebecca Taylor; buy online at estore.rebeccataylor.com.
