Lace to the left of us, ribbons to the right. It’s all about ruffles and pleating and bows. Truly romantic without apology.



Colors are obviously taken right from the lingerie drawer, though the fabrics are weightier and more street-worthy.



How to Wear It

Avoid the icky primness of Victoriana by adding structure—straight-leg pants, a pencil skirt or a coat with clean lines. Tough gloves or killer heels provide a bit of provocation.



Even a little is a lot: Counter the sweetness with a ringlet ban, barely there blush, and bold statement jewelry.