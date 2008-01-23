Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
February: Get Glowing Skin
-
1. Try a Cleansing OilTo get a radiant complexion, there are a number of simple things to try, from diet to sleep to products. One easy change to try comes from Elaine Sauer, of N.Y.C.'s Red Door Spa. She recommends washing the face with a cleansing oil. "It works wonders to lubricate the skin, lightly exfoliate by using cleansing massaging and also nourish the skin," she says. Plus, they work for all skin types.
BUY ONLINE NOW Cleansing Beauty Oil, Shu Uemura, $32; shuuemura-usa.com.
-
2. Use Plant ExtractsFor healthy skin in the long run, look to Mother Nature. Dermatologist Kenneth Beer likes scrubs with micronized bamboo and anything with green tea. "There are so many great products available at different price points that it's easy to find something for you," he says. At the less expensive end, he suggests Olay Definity line and at the higher end, he likes La Mer, "which has a marine extract that is great for the skin."
BUY ONLINE NOW Creme de la Mer, La Mer, $125; cremedelamer.com.
-
3. Start From the Inside OutFacialist Tracie Martyn has worked on many of Hollywood's beauties and has plenty of advice to share (and a great product line as well). A few words of wisdom include, "Always drink pure water because chlorine can have an aging effect on skin." Also, "Eat antioxidant-rich berries and stay away from heavy, greasy, sodium-rich meals, as they can create puffiness."
Here is a trio of products that "would be a great routine to brighten and smooth out the complexion."
BUY ONLINE NOW Amla Purifying Cleanser ($65), Enzyme Exfoliant ($90) and Firming Serum ($185), Tracie Martyn; beautyhabit.com.
-
4. Develop a Routine"Put together a good skincare routine that's easy to follow," says dermatologist David Bank. He says it's important to stick with products for four to eight weeks, to let the active ingredients show their benefits. Also, drink water everyday. "Your skin is your largest organ and is affected by what you consume," he adds.
If you drink from a disposable bottle, try Biota, which is made from corn and will biodegrade.
TO BUY BIOTA, check your local natural foods store or biotaspringwater.com.
-
5. Treat While You SleepNighttime is a restorative time for the body. Increase the benefits while you sleep with a few tips from dermatologist Mary Lupo: First of all, "never sleep on your face." And try a satin pillowcase, which is gentler on the hair and skin than rough cotton. Also, "stimulate the skin with retinoids," found in Philosophy's Booster Caps, which restore elasticity and radiance in the skin.
BUY ONLINE NOW Booster Caps, Philosophy, $50; skinstore.com.
-
6. Try Acids for Light Exfoliation"To get glowing skin in a short amount of time, you need to exfoliate on a regular basis," says Shannon Malone, facialist at Qua Baths & Spa at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. "Instead of using a scrub, try a product with a small percentage of alpha-beta acid in it. These gently erase the dead cellular debris build-up and allow your moisturizers to absorb properly." She adds that these work on all skin types.
BUY ONLINE NOW Alpha Beta Daily Face Peel, MD Skincare, $75; mdskincare.com.
-
7. Use a Sheer FoundationMakeup artist Irina Krupnik, who is known for providing a brilliant glow for clients at the John Barrett salon in N.Y.C., follows these steps to achieve radiance: "I use Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Serum and Kanebo moisturizer." Then she uses Trish McEvoy Even Skin Foundation, which is "excellent because it gives very natural, young and healthy looking skin." She follows with a dusting of bronzer, creamy pink or peach blush and face shine.
BUY ONLINE NOW Even Skin Foundation, Trish McEvoy, $55; eluxury.com.
-
8. Add Illuminator to FoundationMakeup artist Nick Barose suggests adding a light reflective lotion into liquid foundation, "to help add subtle glow to the skin." Barose uses a Clarins product, and just a pea-size drop. Also, avoid overly-shimmery products. "You don't want shimmer flecks that are too sparkly because it'll make skin look dry and accentuate lines," he adds.
BUY ONLINE NOW Instant Light Complexion Perfector, Clarins, $28.50; clarins.com.
-
9. Remove ToxinsDrinking water every day and regular exercise will help expunge toxins from your body. April Tidey, aesthetician at N.Y.C.'s Cornelia Day Resort, recommends the same thing for the face with the Cornelia Retexturizing Thermal Exfoliator. "This is a heat-infused skin resurfacer that instantly dissolves impurities and removes toxins," she says. Another smart tip she offers: "Talk to a skincare professional about the right products for your skin type."
BUY ONLINE NOW Retexturizing Thermal Exfoliator, Cornelia Essentials, $45; cornelia.com.
-
10. Clean Out PoresSara Thatcher, spa director at The Regent Spa in Turks & Caicos suggests exfoliating your face in the shower. "Finish off your shower with cold water, which will close the pores and tighten the skin," she says. She recommends using Sonya Dakar's scrub twice a week "to really brighten the skin and help restore the skin's surface."
BUY ONLINE NOW Triple Action Organic Scrub, Sonya Dakar, $49; sonyadakar.com.
-
11. Protect Your Skin"Skin needs extra protection from the assault of damaging elements that bombard our skin all day long," says Brenna Dubs, spa director at Haven in N.Y.C. She suggests adding topical antioxidants and collagen-stimulating products, like this one from SkinCeuticals, to your skincare routine. "This may not show immediate results, but over the long term, it will minimize signs of aging by protecting free radical damage and collagen breakdown."
BUY ONLINE NOW C E Ferulic Antioxidant Serum, SkinCeuticals, $128; dermstore.com.
-
12. Apply Tinted Moisturizer"Tinted moisturizers are the way to go to get glowing skin," says makeup artist Kimara Ahnert. "They leave skin looking fresh with a little natural sheen coming through." To get a subtle bronze glow, try a sheer tinted moisturizer that has a golden or bronze tone. To apply, Ahnert recommends using a sponge. "If more coverage is preferred, first apply foundation to face followed by sheer tint blended directly on top of foundation."
BUY ONLINE NOW Tinted Daily UV Protection SPF 30, Dr. Brandt, $30; sephora.com.
