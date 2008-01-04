Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
February Deals & Steals
1. Win one of ten Palm Centro SmartphonesLight and lean this compact phone is now available in a sassy pink color! Go to palm.com for a chance to win from January 13th until February 29th.
2. Win one of five Pfiff Lingerie "Lavish Bouquet" setsStar Boudoir loves to stock it's shelves with the most unique pieces from Pfiff Lingerie. Pfiff’s subtly sheer lingerie leaves much to be desired – an absolute must-have for every closet. For your chance to win, check out starboudoir.com from January 11th until February 29th.
3. Win one of five L'Occitane Verbena Gift BasketsIndulge yourself with the fragrant essence of lemon. Filled with Verbena-scented delights, this sweet set includes body milk, shower gel, salt scrub, soap and a soap dish. Check out usa.loccitane.com from January 11th until February 29th for a chance to win.
4. Win one of 100 Warren-Tricomi Green Walnut MasquesColorist Joel Warren and stylist Edward Tricomi cleverly developed the Repair Collection to help rejuvenate and restore dry and damaged hair. The Warren-Tricomi salon is well-known for its talent, hair-care products and exclusive clientele. Score one for yourself by checking out warrentricomi.com from January 11th until February 29th for a chance to win.
5. 25% off all orders at starbrightnyc.comLocated in the heart of New York City's Flower District, Starbright Floral Design provide clients with extraordinary customer service. From flowers to plants and specialty baskets let Starbright Floral Design create an amazing arrangement for you. Check out starbrightnyc.com and receive 25% off your order. Discount excludes service and delivery fee of $12.50. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from January 11th until February 29th.
6. 20% off all purchases at FLIGHT001.COMShopping for travel merchandise has never been more stylish! The ideal stop for chic travelers, this smart shop satisfies all your jetsetting needs. Check out FLIGHT001.COM and receive 20% off your travel purchases. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from January 11th until February 29th. Discount does not apply to gift cards and sale items.
7. 25% off all purchases at couturecandy.comThis Santa Barbara boutique keeps you up-to-date with the latest on celebrity styles and lines like Heatherette, Karen Zambos and Walter. Check out couturecandy.com and receive 25% off your fabulous finds. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from January 11th until February 29th.
8. 20% off all purchases at barefoottess.comThis Baltimore shop carries designer lines such as Jeffrey Campbell, French Sole and Loeffler Randall. Catering to larger sizes, this independent retailer tests each shoe for quality and for a true to size fit. Pick up a pair today and check out barefoottess.com and receive 20% off your purchases. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from January 11th until February 29th.
9. 20% off all purchases at fashionchateau.comPresident and Head Buyer Angela Dubia counts on her fashion sense to bring in the latest from designers like Catherine Malandrino, Foley + Corinna and Graham & Spencer. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from January 11th until February 29th to receive 20% off your stylish selects plus free shipping on all orders over $100 at fashionchateau.com
10. 25% off all purchases at jessicaelliot.comOne-of-a-kind chains, unique stones and statement necklaces are this LA designer's trademark. Celebs like Avril Lavigne, Lindsay Lohan and Ashlee Simpson have been spotted wearing her delicate pieces. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from January 11th until February 29th and check out jessicaelliot.com to receive 25% off your purchases.
11. 25% off all purchases at puellagirl.comInspired by vintage patterns and pieces, designers Sarah Woodward Becker and Sara Cius revolve each season's entire collection around prints. Celebs like Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson and Jessica Simpson are crazy about Puella. Soft, feminine and floaty, Puella dresses are an ideal pick to suit any occasion. Go to store.puellagirl.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from January 11th until February 29th to receive 25% off your purchases.
12. 20% off all purchases at figleaves.comThis intimate apparel shop offers an extensive line of lingerie, hosiery, swimwear and sleepwear from designers like Oscar de la Renta, Princesse Tam-Tam and Vera Wang. Go to figleaves.com from January 11th until February 29th and receive 20% off your purchases. Use promo code INSTYLE08
13. 20% off all purchases at lilylambert.comLily Lambert's globe-trotting adventures helped shape her passion for design, fragrance and nature. Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Kristen Dunst are love to mix and match her scents. Check out lilylambert.com and receive 20% off all your fragrant purchases. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from January 11th until February 29th.
14. 50% off the Silk Cotton Jacquard Comforter from Select Comfort at selectcomfort.comGet cozy with the Silk Cotton Jacquard Comforter from Select Comfort. Featuring an elegant 400-thread-count silk Jacquard weave top, this luxurious comforter is medium weight and oversized for year-round comfort. Go to selectcomfort.com from January 11th until February 29th and receive 50% off your purchases. Use promo code INSTYLE08
15. $500 off at pritikin.comLocated in Aventura, Florida, the Pritikin Longevity Center & Spa is an ideal vacation resort for lifestyle-change and overall health improvement. Creator Nathan Pritikin suffered from severe heart disease and founded the Pritikin Program and managed to reverse his own heart disease. Book your reservation and save an additional $500 and use promo code INSTYLE08 from January 11th until February 29th on pritikin.com
