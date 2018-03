Inspired by vintage patterns and pieces, designers Sarah Woodward Becker and Sara Cius revolve each season's entire collection around prints. Celebs like Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson and Jessica Simpson are crazy about Puella. Soft, feminine and floaty, Puella dresses are an ideal pick to suit any occasion. Go to store.puellagirl.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from January 11th until February 29th to receive 25% off your purchases.