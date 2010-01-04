Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
February Deals & Steals
-
1. Statement Cuff for 20% Off!Get an exclusive discount on this conversation starter at kennethcole.com.
Rose-gold-plated cuff with quartz, faux pearls, and Swarovski crystals, $70.40 after discount (originally $88); at kennethcole.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from January 11th until February 28th.
-
2. Rocker-Chic Clutch for 20% Off!Talk about an instant outfit-maker! Save on this bold bag at navoh.com.
PVC clutch with studs, $64 after discount (originally $80); at navoh.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from January 11th until February 28th.
-
3. Luxe Underthings for 20% Off!Treat yourself to exquisitely detailed lingerie at lilleboutique.com.
Elle Macpherson Boudoir chemise, $124 after discount (originally $155); at lilleboutique.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from January 15th until February 28th.
-
4. Petite Lingerie for 20% Off!Get exclusive prices on specially-sized intimates at itsybitsybrabar.com.
Animal print chemise, $30.40 after discount (originally $38); at itsybitsybrabar.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from January 15th until February 28th.
-
5. Flirty Lingerie for 20% Off!Stock up on leopard camisoles and bright chemises and bustiers at inthemoodintimates.com.
Hanky Panky thong, $14.40, $18 after discount (originally $18); at inthemoodintimates.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from January 15th until February 28th.
-
6. Dazzling Gems for 20% Off!Add a little sparkle without breaking the bank at melindamaria.com.
Teeny pod ring, $46.40 after discount (originally $58); at melindamaria.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from January 11th until February 28th.
-
7. Chic Boots for 20% Off!Save on these perfect platforms, plus stylish blouses and dresses, at singer22.com!
Loeffler Randall Viva Platform boots, $680 after discount (originally $850); at singer22.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 11th until February 28th.
-
8. Romantic Scents for 20% Off!Indulge in aromatic collections from bathandbodyworks.com, including shower gels, aromatherapy and lotions.
Twilight Woods Eau de Toilette, $24 after discount (originally $30); at bathandbodyworks.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 19th until February 28th.
-
9. Designer Beauty for 20% Off!Add some style to your vanity with exclusive discounts on premium beauty from Annick Goutal, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and more.
Annick Goutal 'Ce Soir Ou Jamais' Eau de Parfum Spray, $31.99 after discount (originally $39.99); at beautyticket.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 11th until February 28th.
-
10. Edgy Accessories for 20% Off!Nothing says luxe like a armful of handmade bangles. Save on rings, belts and necklaces at vitafede.com.
Bangles, $316.80 after discount (originally $396); at vitafede.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 11th until February 28th.
-
11. Custom Chandeliers for 20% Off!These handcrafted earrings are the perfect finishing touch to an LBD. Get them for an exclusive price at karacreations.com.
Julia double chandelier earrings, $160 after discount (originally $200); at karacreations.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from January 11th until February 28th.
-
12. Boho Platforms for 20% Off!It's the perfect heel for your favorite flowy dress! Get a discount on this and more at vincecamuto.com.
Emily sandal, $94.40 after discount (originally $118); at vincecamuto.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code STYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 18th until February 28th.
-
13. Party Earrings for 20% Off!Get exclusive prices on festive jewelry at ellenhimic.com.
Finial Briolette earrings, $212 after discount (originally $265); at ellenhimic.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from January 11th until February 28th.
-
14. Decadent Jewels for 20% Off!Save on luxe collections at lesliegreene.com including pendants, earrings and rings.
Patina oval bangle, $4,076 after discount (originally $5,095); at lesliegreene.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from January 11th until February 28th.
-
15. Drop Earrings for 20% Off!Pick up pretty accessories and gifts at vivandingrid.com including drop earrings, long necklaces and bracelets.
Dynasty 2x earrings, $208 after discount (originally $260); at vivandingrid.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from January 11th until February 28th.
-
16. Win a Kevia NecklaceEnter now through February for a chance to win a pearl necklace from Kevia.
22k gold vermeil set pearl necklace, $88; at kevia.biz
DETAILS
Visit kevia.biz for a chance to win one of 5 Kevia necklaces. The sweepstakes starts January 11th until February 28th.
-
17. Win a Pair of Level 99 Jeans!Enter to win a pair of sexy skinny jeans from Level 99.
Juliet Skinny Trouser jeans, $105.
DETAILS
Email pr@level99usa.com for a chance to win one of 20 Level99 Jeans. The sweepstakes starts January 11th until February 28th. The prize is an Level 99 Slim Cut Cropped Trousers (Approximate Retail Value: $118). All unclaimed prizes will be forfeited to Sponsor. Employees of Sponsor (and members of their immediate family and/or those living in the same of household of each such employee) are not eligible. Limit (1) one entry per person.
-
18. Win a CosMedix Skincare SetEnter now for a chance to win an age-defying skincare set from CosMedix.
One Benefit Clean Gentle cleanser, daily moisturizer and eye serum, $170; at cosmedix.com.
DETAILS
Visit cosmedix.com for a chance to win one of 10 sets from CosMedix. The sweepstakes starts January 11th until February 28th.
