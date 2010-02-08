Zoe Saldana gave us the scoop on her fashion week plans at last night's amFAR charity gala at New York's Cipriani 42nd St. What events are on the Avatar star's lineup? "The Prabal Gurung show on Saturday!" she exclaimed. "We've been friends for years. I'm like, oh my God, he's only been out for a year and he's already showing at the Tents. Then I'm hosting a party for MyFDB.com." After fashion week, Saldana is off to the Oscars, where Avatar is nominated for Best Picture. "Being able to be there to support other artists-I think it's an amazing thing," she said. The always stylish actress, who was decked in olive-print Louis Vuitton, has yet to choose an Oscar dress. "I'm excited because there's so much great outreach by a lot of amazing designers," she told us. "I just don't know yet!"



-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Nakisha Williams