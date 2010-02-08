Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
February 8-14
-
1. Runway Look of the Day: Alexander WangAlexander Wang's Fall 2010 collection debuted with a pinstriped blazer and micromini paired with black chenille thigh-high leggings. The look was so sexy because even though the model was covered up, you caught a little slice of thigh when she walked. I always favor the mix of menswear fabrics with something a bit provocative.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
-
2. Rihanna Rocks Custom Looks For New VideoRihanna looked to bold ensembles with an ‘80s twist for her new video, “Rude Boy.” “Ri wanted a colorful dancehall vibe to go with the attitude and feel of the song,” explains stylist Mariel Haenn, who collaborated with fellow stylist Rob Zangardi to create a few pieces including a top made from vintage records (at left) and a black-and-white graphic body suit. “It was custom made,” says Haenn of the one-piece, which made quite the statement when paired alongside a live zebra. “We hand-drew the lines on a mannequin and hired a textile painter to copy the drawing in life-size scale.”
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
3. Fall Trend to Try Now: White TightsBlack tights are being traded for a new, lighter leg for Fall 2010, thanks to the chic winter white tights spotted on the runways at Thakoon and BCBG. The trick to making white tights sophisticated is wearing them with dresses and cozy knits in neutral shades like taupe, caramel and gray. Add a slouchy suede boot for a perfect finishing touch.
- Kate Ciepluch, Fashion Director, Shopbop.com
-
4. NY Fashion Week: Day 2Michael Kors and Heidi Klum marked the season finale of Project Runway with a runway show featuring ten designers' collections. Naomi Campbell brought down the house with her Fashion For Relief Haiti charity show, which included a touching salute to Alexander McQueen. Plus, runway creations by Jason Wu and more!
THE STARS
• Heidi Klum and Michael Kors judged looks at the Project Runway show
• Naomi Campbell and friends paid tribute to McQueen at Fashion for Relief
THE SHOWS
• Jason Wu's spirited collection
• Doo.Ri's chic looks
• Rag & Bone's cozy knits
EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS
•Save 15% on Thakoon!
-
5. Agyness Deyn's Supermodel SaveTwo runway spills in towering Burberry heels didn't stop Agyness Deyn from strutting her stuff at last night's Fashion for Relief Haiti show! After the first stumble, the supermodel smiled and laughed as the sold-out crowd cheered her quick recovery. When she slipped again, Deyn took the pair off and happily walked the rest of the runway barefoot. She later tweeted, "1st show of fashion week! Took a tumble! Got up! Fell again. Should have stayed down the 1st time. Twice! WTF! Ouch my knees!"
-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Nakisha Williams
-
6. Estelle To Debut Single at Jeremy Scott ShowThe audience at Jeremy Scott's February 17 runway show has more to look forward to than the designer's over-the-top pieces. R&B songstress Estelle is debuting her new single at the show. "This next album is going to be a whole different level. I can't wait for people to hear it!" she told us backstage at the Fashion for Relief Haiti runway show last night. With a busy fashion week schedule and an upcoming Olympics performance ahead of her, Estelle also shared the essential survival items she keeps in her bag. "Water and food. You need to have something to eat and drink!" she said.
-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Nakisha Williams
-
7. The 2010 Winter Olympics Open In StyleThe Winter Olympics kicked off last night with a stylish opening ceremony at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium. Team USA made its entrance impeccably dressed in Ralph Lauren, who designed the team's official opening and closing ceremony uniforms. British Columbia native Nelly Furtado, in a sexy blue, one-shouldered DSquared dress, rocked the stage alongside fellow Canadian Bryan Adams with the song "Bang the Drum." The ceremony concluded with the lighting of the Olympic torch by hockey great Wayne Gretzky. Let the games begin!
-Enid Portuguez
-
8. Spring's Hottest Trends in 3D!Watch spring's hottest trends come to life through 3D augmented reality! Check out our videos and find out how to create head-to-toe outfits for day and night using the season's key pieces. You'll need a Webcam, but don't worry if you don't have one: You can still check out our style tips in 2D.
Watch the videos now!
See all of spring's hottest trends, including must-haves under $100!
-Enid Portuguez
-
9. N.Y. Fashion Week: Day 1While the news of Alexander McQueen's tragic death sent ripples of shock and sadness through the tents, the shows went on. BCBG and L.A.M.B. presented their fall looks, and Heidi Klum led the list of stars that got glam for a good cause at the Heart Truth Red Dress show, which kicked off an online auction to benefit women's heart health awareness.
THE STARS
amp#149; Heidi Klum worked the runway at Heart Truth Red Dress
amp#149; Kelly Osbourne and Gwen Stefani rocked leather at the L.A.M.B. after-party
RUNWAY SHOWS
amp#149; BCBG Max Azria's fall collection hit the runway
EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS
amp#149;Save 15% on Jason Wu!
-
10. Gwen Stefani Dishes on Blizzards, L.A.M.B. and Tough-Girl Chic"It's been a crazy week," exhaled Gwen Stefani hours before yesterday's L.A.M.B. presentation at Milk Studios. After a blizzard threw her design team for a loop, the superstar turned the frenzy into a fun show filled with her line's signature mix of tough-girl chic. "I had a guy driving 7 hours from Montreal last night to bring me 5 samples," she told us. "The combination of all that chaos got us to be really creative." Now that her first fall show is behind her, Stefani continues to focus on her full plate of projects, which include fragrances, jewelry and of course, more fashion. "I can't wait to move onto the next collection," she said. "That's what I love about fashion-it keeps moving!"
-Enid Portuguez
-
11. Stars Hit the Runway at Fashion For Relief ShowDonna Karan, Diane von Furstenberg and Malin Akerman are among the celebrity models to work the runway at Naomi Campbell's sold-out Fashion for Relief Haiti show tonight. "I'm going to about three or four shows today, but I mainly came here to do that show," Akerman told us from Yigal Azrouel's front row. "Anyone would say yes to participating." Dolce & Gabbana, Elizabeth and James and Chopard join Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton in donating pieces for the show. Check Net-a-porter.com on March 15 to purchase items worn on tonight's runway. Stream the show live at 7 p.m. EST on UStream.com.
-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf
-
12. Angie's Valentine for Brad, Plus Marc Jacobs is MarriedLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Find out what Angelina Jolie is giving Brad for Valentine's Day. amp#91;USmagazine.comamp#93;
2. Ryan Reynolds is the new face of Hugo Boss fragrances. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
3. Marc Jacobs and Lorenzo Martone tied the knot after all. amp#91;Graziadaily.co.ukamp#93;
4. Whitney Port reveals her dream Olympic sport. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
5. Which supermodel inspired Gossip Girl Serena van der Woodsen's wardrobe? amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
6. Stay tuned for a musical about the life of Yves Saint Laurent. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
-
13. Stars Remember Alexander McQueenAfter the news broke of Alexander McQueen's death, the designer's celebrity friends and fans spoke out. "He was talented well beyond his years," said Sarah Jessica Parker(at left with McQueen at the Met's Costume Institute gala in 2006) in a statement. "There has never been anyone like him. And there simply never will be." Victoria Beckham also expressed her grief: "He made all he touched beautiful and will be desperately missed." Some stars jumped on Twitter to share their memories. "Alexander invited me to my very 1st fashion show (his in London)," tweeted Janet Jackson. "We lost a True Genius."
-Enid Portuguez
-
14. Exclusive: Inside YSL's ManifestoThe annual YSL Manifesto arrives on Tuesday and we have an exclusive look at one of its pages. Shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, model Natalia Vodianova is a vision in a white double crepe cotton dress from the spring collection paired with pink nails and matching lips. Ten thousand Manifestos will hit the streets of New York (two thousand issues will include an adorable strawberry tote bag), with London, Paris, Milan, Tokyo and Berlin to follow. We can't wait to snag a copy!
-Enid Portuguez
-
15. Celebrities Cook for a CauseCelebrity trainer and nutrition coach Kathy Kaehler visits homes of stars like Jennie Garth and Emma Roberts as part of her latest program, Sunday Set-Up. "You'll have healthier meals, less stress and spend less money if you have everything ready to go," says Kaehler, who shows clients how to prepare a week's worth of healthy, organic meals in just an hour and a half. "It's a smart, simple way to control what you eat." Kaehler called her most recent Set-Up, with Rebecca Romijn, Amber Valetta, Angie Harmon and Julie Moran, "Cooking for a Cause" because it benefited Haiti. "I have the best girlfriends!" said Harmon, who hosted. "They all came together to help the people and children of Haiti."
You can follow Kaehler's Hollywood tour as well as get the shopping lists, recipes and meal plans on her Web site.
-Lisa Tilson
-
16. Heidi Klum Launches Maternity LinesHeidi Klum started New York Fashion Week with a bang, walking straight from the runway at the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection to the launch party for her new maternity lines Lavish and Loved, which hit stores today! The mother of four, who looked stunning in an embellished blazer and skin-tight leggings, gave us the scoop on key pieces every women needs in her wardrobe-expecting or not! “A trench coat, a great pair of jeans, a nice black dress, a great pair of pumps and a glittery top!” Klum told us. “I love glittery tops!”
- Joyann King, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf
-
17. Lady Gaga Kicks Off New York Fashion WeekLady Gaga launched fashion week with a spectacular performance-and a daring new look-at last night's amFAR charity gala. The pop sensation first wowed the star-studded crowd, which included Heidi Klum, Zoe Saldana and Chloe Sevigny, with her ivory bikini, captain's hat, towering stiletto boots and her powdered, pearl-encrusted face and body. Then, she hopped atop a rotating white piano and sipped a cup of tea before launching into the blush-inducing lyrics of her song "Future Love." The singer and newest face of MAC's Viva Glam campaign later returned to the stage to accept an award on behalf of Elton John and David Furnish and was praised by fellow MAC spokesperson Cyndi Lauper for her philanthropic efforts.
-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Nakisha Williams
-
18. Buy QVC's Designer Collections Right Off the Runway!You don't have to wait until fall to buy Rachel Zoe and Isaac Mizrahi's latest QVC collections-the pieces will be on sale at QVC.com as they come down the runway! QVC will broadcast two runway shows live from Bryant Park during Fashion Week. The first, on February 13 at 9 p.m. EST, features fall pieces by Zoe, Mizrahi, Marc Bouwer as well as Thuy and Mara Hoffman's debut QVC collections. The second show, with collections by Lori Goldstein, Bradley Bayou, Erin Fetherston and Pamela Rolland, airs on February 17 at 10 p.m. EST. Simply log on to QVC.com and buy your favorite piece after or during the show!
-Enid Portuguez
-
19. Zoe Saldana Dishes On Her Fashion Week PlansZoe Saldana gave us the scoop on her fashion week plans at last night's amFAR charity gala at New York's Cipriani 42nd St. What events are on the Avatar star's lineup? "The Prabal Gurung show on Saturday!" she exclaimed. "We've been friends for years. I'm like, oh my God, he's only been out for a year and he's already showing at the Tents. Then I'm hosting a party for MyFDB.com." After fashion week, Saldana is off to the Oscars, where Avatar is nominated for Best Picture. "Being able to be there to support other artists-I think it's an amazing thing," she said. The always stylish actress, who was decked in olive-print Louis Vuitton, has yet to choose an Oscar dress. "I'm excited because there's so much great outreach by a lot of amazing designers," she told us. "I just don't know yet!"
-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Nakisha Williams
-
20. Happy Birthday Taylor Lautner, Plus Jimmy Choo's SneakersLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Attention ladies-Taylor Lautner turns 18 today! amp#91;InStyle.co.ukamp#93;
2. Shoot hoops in style with Jimmy Choo's new sneakers. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
3. Designer Reem Acra will showcase her fall collection in an online film. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
4. Flip through all 20 looks from Jean Paul Gaultier's Target collection. amp#91;Fabsugar.comamp#93;
5. What's more luxurious than cashmere toilet paper? amp#91;Telegraph.co.ukamp#93;
6. Bergdorf Goodman's shoe salon is now an iPhone app away. amp#91;FashionTribes.comamp#93;
-
21. Sneak Peek: Narciso Rodriguez's eBay CollectionNarciso Rodriguez's capsule collection for eBay launches on February 15, but we got a sneak peek at some of the pieces to hit the designer's special boutique. We love the python printed top (right, $70) and denim skirt ($150) and the red matte jersey dress ($250), but our favorite piece from the collection has to be the two-toned reversible trench (left, $350)-perfect for a spring day. Pair all of the above with chic black espadrilles ($450) from Rodriguez's regular collection, which eBay shoppers will get the first dibs to purchase.
-Enid Portuguez
-
22. Beyonce Partners With the Fashion Industry to Help HaitiThe fashion industry has teamed up with megastar Beyonce to raise money for the victims of Haiti’s devastating earthquake. The singer has been named the official face of the "Fashion for Haiti" T-shirt that was created specifically for the cause. "Join me and the fashion industry by buying and wearing the Fashion for Haiti T-shirt. Together we can send a message of hope by raising much needed funds for the people of Haiti," Beyonce said. The initiative was organized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America with the support of fashion leaders like Diane von Furstenberg, Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren and Franciso Costa. “I am always amazed by the strength, talent and compassion of our industry and now more than ever it is essential we come together and help make a difference,” Ralph Lauren said in a statement. The $25 T-shirt will be available for purchase starting February 16th, with all proceeds benefiting the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund.
"To Haiti With Love" CFDA T-Shirt, $25; find a retailer near you at cfda.com.
UPDATE: Watch CFDA President Diane von Furstenberg on Good Morning America
- Joyann King
-
23. EXCLUSIVE! Preview Theory’s New SiteInStyle.com’s exclusive 2-day preview of Theory’s new e-commerce site is here! Be first to shop the spring collection, edited by some of fashion’s top stylists like Isabel Dupre, Kate Young and Tina Chai and watch behind-the-scenes videos of them at work. To preview the site, log in with username: storefront and password: be1. The first 200 customers who spend $350 or more will receive an exclusive Fashion Insider T-shirt (right) by entering promo code INSIDER at checkout.
- Joyann King
-
24. Designers Tweet About Fashion Week StressDesigners do most of their work behind the scenes, but now thanks to Twitter we're privy to the stress and last minute disasters they endure in order for the shows to go on. "We are tracking my shoes like crazy. I need my shoes for the show in 4 days!" tweeted Catherine Malandrino, whose runway heels are somewhere in Italy. Max Azria knows the feeling: "Anyone seen the carton of our runway shoes that were lost in shipment from Brazil?...Anyone?" Christian Siriano tweeted, "today was a crazy day of fittings, fittings and more fittings then filming with Veronica webb, im ready for it to be show time," while Chris Benz tried to see the brighter side of the blizzard in N.Y.C. "Two snow-fittings down! These girls are really truckin it through this weather!!!" the designer said.
Follow us on Twitter for daily Fashion Week updates!
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
25. Lady Gaga and Cyndi Lauper's MAC CampaignLady Gaga and Cyndi Lauper turned up at Lucky Cheng's in New York City to launch their joint campaign as the new faces of MAC's AIDS Fund and celebrate their new lipsticks: Viva Glam Gaga and Viva Glam Cyndi. 100% of the selling costs of the $14 lipsticks, a bright blue pink and a light coral red, goes to the MAC Aids Fund, which supports those affected by the disease. "I've been wearing MAC since I was 10 years old," Lady Gaga said in a statement. "This is more than just makeup. Anything I can do to help raise money for HIV/AIDS awareness-that's what I'm here for." The campaign was also an opportunity for the two icons to finally join forces. amp#91;Cyndi"amp#93; has such a beautiful spirit. She gave me some pointers at the VIVA GLAM shoot," said Gaga. And how did Miss Lauper feel? "Lady Gaga is the undisputed breakout star of the year and I have been cheering for her," she said. "We share a passion for fashion and music and performance. And yes-cosmetics."
Try on Lady Gaga's wildest hairstyles now!
-Hannah Morrill
-
26. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Badgley MischkaMark Badgley and James Mischka tell us that Badgley Mischka’s Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “glorious images of the Cosmos combined with the warrior attitude of Mad Max." Visit our Designer Central on February 16th to view the full collection.
- Joyann King
-
27. Channing Tatum's Strip Tease, Plus SATC2's New Boy ToyLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Designer Tory Burch thinks pink for Valentine's Day. amp#91;ToryBurch.comamp#93;
2. Channing Tatum treats Ellen Degeneres to a strip tease. amp#91;EOnline.comamp#93;
3. Meet Samantha's sexy new boy toy in Sex and the City 2. amp#91;InStyle.co.ukamp#93;
4. See all the crazy fashion in Rihanna's newest music video. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
5. Is a play about Kate Moss in the works? amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
6. New York Fashion Week will be a completely carbon neutral event. amp#91;Treehugger.comamp#93;
-
28. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Tommy HilfigerTommy Hilfiger tells us that his Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “playful prep.” Visit our Designer Central on February 18th to view the full collection.
- Joyann King
-
29. Olympic Ice Skater Taps Vera Wang for CostumesVera Wang has been tapped to design five costumes for Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek to wear at the Vancouver games. The designer, a former competitive skater herself, hit the ice with Lysacek before creating the looks, which include a charcoal gray feathered outfit and an ensemble made with breathable wrapped silk. "You have to... look good, be costumed and stay to the music," Wang told WWD. "It’s kind of your worst nightmare as a designer." Lysacek won't be the first Olympic figure skater to wear Wang on the ice-Olympic medalists Nancy Kerrigan and Michelle Kwan have also sported her designs.
-Enid Portuguez
-
30. DVF Awards Honors Inspirational WomenDesigner Diane von Furstenberg aims to empower women with the creation of the DVF Awards, an annual ceremony that recognizes the leadership and vision of influential women around the world. The first DVF Awards, which take place at the United Nations on March 13, will honor four women, including the recipient of the "People's Voice" award. You can choose from five nominees and vote on dvf.com. "My son amp#91;Alexandreamp#93; really encouraged me to do this," von Furstenberg told WWD. "He said, 'It’s something that would be great for you to have. You inspire women.'"
-Enid Portuguez
-
31. Beyonce and Alicia Team Up For New VideoBeyonce and Alicia Keys lit up the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to shoot the music video for their duet "Put It in a Love Song." The talented pair didn't disappoint with their wardrobe-Beyonce worked the patterns in floral hotpants and an ikat-print jumpsuit, while Keys accented her black-and-white print dress with a bright orange hairpiece. A video in Rio isn't complete without a Carnival scene, where the songstresses donned elaborate headdresses and sashayed to the song's thumping drum beat.
-Enid Portuguez
-
32. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: MillyMichelle Smith tells us that Milly’s Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “the artsy chic girls of Paris’s Left Bank, a combination of luxe fabrics, clever techniques and cool attitude.”
- Joyann King
-
33. Anne Hathaway Is Our March Cover GirlShe may be a major movie star, but Anne Hathaway is also shockingly down-to-earth. She's quite open and honest about how she sees herself, and her assessment is surprising: “I think I’ve got really weird features. I have very large features on a very small head. But, you know, I’m not going to beat myself up… I look like myself, and I think at the end of the day, as nice as pretty is, authenticity is more important,” she told us. Check out much more of Anne's exclusive interview (and see her in some of spring’s hottest fashion) in our March issue, on newsstands this Friday.
Try on Anne Hathaway's March cover hairstyle now!
- Joyann King
-
34. Brooklyn Decker Lands Cover of SI Swimsuit IssueThe newest model to grace the cover of the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is Brooklyn Decker! The Ohio blond, who is married to tennis star Andy Roddick, was officially announced as the magazine’s cover girl last night on the Late Show with David Letterman. Decker was photographed in a yellow Delfina bikini for the sexy cover and an array of tropical two-pieces for the photo spread shot in the Maldives. “So happy/proud of my wife… the cover for sports illustrated swimsuit issue!!!” a proud Roddick tweeted last night. Other bikini-clad babes include Bar Refaeli (last year’s cover girl), Cintia Dicker, Christine Teigen, Jessica White and Anne V. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is on newsstands now.
See exclusive beauty secrets from the set of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot
- Joyann King
-
35. Fashion Fans Score on Facebook!Big names in fashion and retail are taking to their Facebook pages, offering fans exclusive discounts, sneak peeks at new collections-even love advice! When Rachel Roy launched a limited-edition jewelry line created in collaboration with singer Estelle, a petal ring that was available exclusively to her Facebook fans sold out within hours. On Christian Louboutin 's page, you can check out what you'll be drooling over next season and search their global network of boutiques to track down sold out styles and sizes. In honor of Valentine's Day, Victoria's Secret offers the chance to create poetry using a love note-generating app and chances to score free gift cards. VS Supermodels Erin Heatherton and Candice Swanepoel even answered fans' questions about romance in a special online chat. Could social networking be the best thing that ever happened to customer service?
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
36. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Prabal GurungPrabal Gurung tells us that his Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “speed, motion and graphic elements of motorcross juxtaposed with a nod to the couture masters such as Charles James.”
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
37. Mary J. and Malandrino Join Forces with T-Shirt LineDesigner Catherine Malandrino teamed-up with Mary J. Blige for a girl power T-shirt collection called FFAWN+ Catherine Malandrino. Named after the female empowerment charity that Blige founded in 2008, the tunics and off-the-shoulder tops feature hand-painted messages like "I'm Power" and "I'm Love." "Catherine has been a dear friend of mine for years and after she learned about FFAWN, she offered to create a collection that would celebrate being women, being strong and being free," Blige told WWD. The collection, which starts at $39, hits Catherine Malandrino stores and Bloomingdale's next week, and a portion of the proceeds benefits FFAWN.
-Enid Portuguez
-
38. Naomi Calls on Fashion Friends for Charity ShowNaomi Campbell's star-studded Fashion for Relief Haiti fashion show is primed to be a hot ticket this Friday. Rachel Zoe is on board to style Fashion for Relief, which Campbell began organizing in 2005 for Hurricane Katrina victims, while Sarah Ferguson hosts. Also, along with a roster of still-undisclosed participating designers and celebrity models, a Marc Jacobs-designed Louis Vuitton bag created just for the event will make its way down the runway. Tickets to the show are going from $75-$150 on Ticketmaster.com, but if you can't make it, many of the items will be sold on Net-a-porter.com starting March 15 with the proceeds going to Haiti relief charities. Stay tuned for our coverage!
-Enid Portuguez
-
39. Kate Gosselin's New 'Do, Plus Hilfiger's Fashion Week SnackLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Guess what Tommy Hilfiger likes to snack on during Fashion Week. amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;
2. Rachel Roy's latest collaboration features a clutch handcrafted in Africa. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
3. Calvin Klein joins the fashion fray by streaming its fall show online. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
4. Love fashion? There's an iPhone app for that. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
5. Kate Gosselin debuts another new hairstyle! amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
6. YSL's upcoming Manifesto catalog arrives in an adorable strawberry tote. amp#91;YSLmanifesto.comamp#93;
-
40. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Brian ReyesBrian Reyes tells us that his Fall 2010 collection is inspired by an excerpt from the poem The Creation of the World by Voluspa, "I tell of Giants from times forgotten. Those who fed me in former days: Nine worlds I can reckon, nine roots of the Tree, the wonderful Ash, way under the ground."
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
41. Steamy New Photo from Twilight Eclipse!We've got about six months until The Twilight Saga: Eclipse debuts on June 30th, but until then, we're swooning over this just released photo from the film. Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella (Kristen Stewart) stare intently into each other's eyes in a field of violets similar to their favorite meadow in Twilight. What do you think, Twi-hards? Is this another one of Bella's dreams-or is our favorite couple one step closer to true happiness?
-Enid Portuguez
-
42. Stars Take Over the Super BowlHollywood flocked to Florida for Super Bowl XLIV to cheer on the New Orleans Saints (who were victorious 31-17) and the Indianapolis Colts. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise pre-gamed Saturday night with Cameron Diaz at the CAA party at the W Hotel. After performing at the AXE Lounge party the previous night, Jennifer Lopez enjoyed the action at the Sun Life Stadium with husband Marc Anthony. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt took a jersey-clad Maddox to the game to cheer on their Saints, and Hilary Swank and Harry Connick Jr. rooted for New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees (who won MVP of the Super Bowl) in matching No. 9 jerseys-looks like their support paid off!
See all the stars at the Super Bowl
- Joyann King
-
43. Introducing Theory Fashion InsiderTheory is launching its first ever e-commerce site this spring. Fans will not only be able to buy the clothes, they'll also get expert advice on exactly how to wear them from seventeen top stylists like Andrea Lieberman, Isabel Dupre, Kate Young, Tina Chai, and Jessica Diehl. The stylists poured over the collection, mixing, matching and layering their favorite pieces into countless unique looks for Theory's Fashion Insider campaign. The result? Tons of outfit inspiration and a shopping experience that is tailored-just like Theory! Browse the collection by stylist, see behind-the-scenes videos of them at work and shop your favorite looks head-to-toe. Check back this Wednesday for an exclusive 2-day preview of the yet-to-launch site. You'll be the first to shop the spring collection and have a chance to win a limited-edition Fashion Insider T-shirt!
- Joyann King
-
44. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Rebecca TaylorRebecca Taylor tells us that her Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “a mixture of ‘70s Parisian attitude and an urban New York City girl. With a renewed love for classic sportswear, silhouettes have been re-worked with a twist to give subtle edge on signature feminine designs. The palette includes dusty hues and new neutrals contrasted with military olives and hints of old gold.”
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
45. Super Bowl's Best Ads, Plus A New Real HousewifeLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Is Nicole Richie's mom joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? amp#91;PerezHilton.comamp#93;
2. Alice + Olivia has teamed up with Keds on a limited-edition line of super cute sneakers. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
3. Jennifer Lopez gives her New Year's Eve bodysuit another go at the Super Bowl. amp#91;FabSugar.comamp#93;
4. Check out The City's Olivia Palermo's favorite New York City spots. amp#91;Fashionair.comamp#93;
5. Take a look back (and a laugh!) at the Super Bowl's best ads. amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;
5. Jen Aniston spent her 41st birthday in a bikini surrounded by her best pals, including Gerard Butler. amp#91;InStyle.co.ukamp#93;
-
46. Catwalk Countdown Premieres OnlineFull Frontal Fashion's Web series Catwalk Countdown takes a look inside the studios of 10 American designers, including Erin Fetherston, Christian Cota and Chris Benz, to discover the inspiration behind their upcoming New York fashion week collections. We not only get to see where these designers work, but also how they create the fabulous looks we see each season. Catwalk Countdown premieres today on Sundancechannel.com.
-Enid Portuguez
-
47. Burberry To Stream Runway Show in 3-DFashion meets the future with Burberry's February 23rd fall runway show. The design house will be the first brand ever to stream its London show in 3-D at simultaneous private events in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Dubai. Burberry fans worldwide can also catch the show in 2-D at live.burberry.com. In celebration of the 3-D event, Burberry.com is selling key pieces from the current season, including the gold sequined dress Emma Watson wore to the spring show, as a limited-edition collection.
-Enid Portuguez
-
48. Miley Auctions Grammy Dress for HaitiMiley Cyrus has organized a celebrity auction on eBay to benefit Haiti relief. Along with donating the blue Herve Leger minidress she wore to the Grammys, Cyrus also collected items from pal Demi Lovato and Hugh Jackman. "Everyone has been so generous," the pop star told People.com. "My mom and I started calling and texting all of our friends to see if they’d like to be a part of the auction." The auction begins today and ends on February 18-all proceeds go to the American Red Cross.
-Enid Portuguez
-
49. Emma Watson is Hollywood's Highest Paid ActressEmma Watson earned more money than any other actress in 2009 according to Vanity Fair's list of top 40 Hollywood moneymakers. The 19-year-old took home an estimated $30 million for starring in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the two-part finale of the series. The actresses following Watson on the list were Cameron Diaz, who earned $27 million, Sarah Jessica Parker and Katherine Heigl, who both made $24 million last year.
-Enid Portuguez
-
50. Chelsea Clinton Is Still Shopping for Wedding DressIn an interview with CNN's Candy Crowley, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton revealed that daughter Chelsea has not yet found a dress for her summer wedding to Marc Mezvinsky. "I don't have a dress yet, and Chelsea doesn't either. We're working on it," said Clinton, who also referred to herself as "MOTB" (mother of the bride). "It's a new status for me being MOTB, but I am very proud to have that status," she said with a smile. The exact wedding date hasn't been announced, but we can't wait to see what dress Chelsea picks!
-Enid Portuguez
-
51. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Yigal AzrouelYigal Azrouel tells us that his Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “jolts of color bringing to life new silhouettes and proportions.”
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
52. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Jill StuartJill Stuart tells us that her Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “modernity and romance. The boots add a sexy edge and the silhouette is strong without losing the feminine sensibility."
- Joyann King
Runway Look of the Day: Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang's Fall 2010 collection debuted with a pinstriped blazer and micromini paired with black chenille thigh-high leggings. The look was so sexy because even though the model was covered up, you caught a little slice of thigh when she walked. I always favor the mix of menswear fabrics with something a bit provocative.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
