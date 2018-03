Lady Gaga and Cyndi Lauper turned up at Lucky Cheng's in New York City to launch their joint campaign as the new faces of MAC's AIDS Fund and celebrate their new lipsticks: Viva Glam Gaga and Viva Glam Cyndi . 100% of the selling costs of the $14 lipsticks, a bright blue pink and a light coral red, goes to the MAC Aids Fund, which supports those affected by the disease. "I've been wearing MAC since I was 10 years old," Lady Gaga said in a statement. "This is more than just makeup. Anything I can do to help raise money for HIV/AIDS awareness-that's what I'm here for." The campaign was also an opportunity for the two icons to finally join forces. amp#91;Cyndi"amp#93; has such a beautiful spirit. She gave me some pointers at the VIVA GLAM shoot," said Gaga. And how did Miss Lauper feel? "Lady Gaga is the undisputed breakout star of the year and I have been cheering for her," she said. "We share a passion for fashion and music and performance. And yes-cosmetics."Try on Lady Gaga's wildest hairstyles now!-Hannah Morrill