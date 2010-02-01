Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
February 1-7
-
1. New Marilyn Monroe PhotosNever before seen photographs of Marilyn Monroe shot by photographer Len Steckler were revealed today. The images capture the icon lounging around Steckler's New York apartment just nine months before her death. Monroe was wearing demure cat-eye sunglasses when she stopped to see the photographer's friend, Pulitzer-prize winning poet Carl Sandburg, in 1961. "It was serendipitous with these two icons in their moment and me there with my camera," Steckler told Reuters. After 45 years in his private archive, Steckler decided to reveal the black-and-white photos after his son discovered the negatives. “Marilyn Monroe: The Visit” is being sold as a limited-edition series ranging from $1,999 to$3,999 at thevisitseries.com.
- Joyann King
-
2. Carrie Underwood Kicks Off Super Bowl SundayBefore the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts hit the field at this Sunday's Super Bowl game, Carrie Underwood takes the stage to sing the National Anthem. How does the country star feel about kicking off the biggest football game of the year? "I am going to be extremely nervous," Underwood told CMT Insider (via People.com). "If I look like I am about to get sick on the field, I may at any moment during that song." Queen Latifah also performs in the pre-game festivities while The Who's Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey will entertain fans during the halftime show.
Watch Underwood's performance at last night's Super Bowl.
-Enid Portuguez
-
3. Sandra Wins Most Sought-After StyleAccording to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Sandra Bullock has the most inspiring red carpet style. The gold Vivienne Westwood dress that the actress wore to this year's People's Choice Awards garnered the most click-throughs among all red carpet appearances on StyleSpot.com, a Web site that links red carpet photos to e-commerce sites. Bullock's multiple award show nominations and appearances may have helped, but we think women relate most to her down-to-earth image. Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore were among the other top stars that heavily influenced shoppers this year.
-Enid Portuguez
-
4. Net-a-Porter Relaunches Bridal BoutiqueNewly engaged ladies rejoice! Net-a-porter.com is relaunching their full-service wedding boutique February 16th! Catering to fashion-forward brides, the boutique will feature gowns from Lanvin Blanche (left), Valentino, Vionnet and Giambattista Valli, not to mention customized Alexander McQueen shoes, accessories galore and plenty of options for your bridal party. But here’s the best part: Net-a-porter.com will ship your order as soon as it is placed and with same day delivery options in N.Y.C. and London that translates to a dream wedding dress in 24 hours or less! Buying Director Holli Rogers describes it as a “one-stop-shop for busy brides-to-be and the perfect solution for the more spontaneous among us.” Dresses will retail from $3,000 to $15,000 and will arrive fittingly in a white box.
- Joyann King
-
5. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: BCBG, Max Azria & Herve LegerMax Azria tells us that BCBG Max Azria’s Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “a fusion of extremes” (middle), while Max Azria’s Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “minimalism evolved” (left). From the always-sexy Herve Leger we can expect to see “the art of function” in bandage dressing (right). Visit our Designer Central starting February 11th to view the full collections.
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
6. Joan Collins Stars in Alexis Bittar AdsWhat's more fabulous than an Alexis Bittar lucite bangle? Alexis Bittar's Spring 2010 ads starring the legendary Joan Collins! Along with sharing a name (Collins's Dynasty character was Alexis Carrington), the designer and TV legend were mutual admirers. “Alexis Bittar is by far my favorite costume jewelry designer... His whimsical designs suit my personality effortlessly. I always feel glamorous and sexy whenever I adorn myself in his creations,” Collins said. After hearing these praises, a friend suggested Bittar reach out to the star. "Alexis for Alexis Bittar! And that's how it happened. When I think opulence I think Joan Collins and Dynasty," Bittar wrote on his blog. The posters featuring Collins in Bittar's '80s-inspired spring collection will debut on billboards during New York Fashion Week.
-Enid Portuguez
-
7. See Marc Jacobs At Work, Plus Louis Vuitton Trash BagsLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Will Julia Roberts guest star on Glee? amp#91;AccessHollywood.comamp#93;
2. Leave it to Louis Vuitton to make trash bags chic. amp#91;Refinery29.comamp#93;
3. Gents breathe a sigh of relief-Spanx for Men has arrived! amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
4. Catch a glimpse of Marc Jacobs prepping for fashion week. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
5. New site 3floz.com houses all our favorite travel-sized beauty products-genius! amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
6. Plan your spring wardrobe with J.Crew's new and quite covetable lookbook. amp#91;Fabsugar.comamp#93;
-
8. @InStyle's Top Tweets of the WeekWhat do a Gossip Girl, Lady Gaga and a Grammy diva have in common? They all had major style moments! Here's what our Twitter fans loved this week:
1. Blake Lively ups the ante on her skinny jeans with Louboutin mary janes.
2. Lady Gaga walks the Grammys red carpet in custom Giorgio Armani Prive.
3. Grammys style: Jennifer Hudson shows off her slimmer self in a dress from the Victoria Beckham Collection.
4. This Just In: Gisele's post-baby body, Ugly Betty cancelled, makeup tips from a MAC pro!
5. How to do dark nail polish right!
-Bronwyn Barnes
Follow InStyle on Twitter for breaking style and beauty news.
-
9. Pre-Order Nicole Richie's Winter Kate Line!Eight pieces from Nicole Richie's much-anticipated clothing line, Winter Kate, are now available for pre-order on Singer22.com! Cozy up with the Frankie-print Jasmine Cardy (near right, $215) that Richie was recently spotted wearing or dress up your basics with the vintage silk chiffon Ginger Cardy (bottom left, $132). We're already eyeing the ivory Stella vest (top left, $160) as an essential layering piece for spring-reserve your favorites now!
-Enid Portuguez
-
10. Nathalie Rykiel on Frozen Yogurt, Knits and H&MNathalie Rykiel, the President of Sonia Rykiel (and the founder's daughter), loves two things: frozen yogurt ("I eat it twice a day in New York!") and knits (“An absolute must for all women”). We sat down with her to discuss her newest collaboration with HampM, a knitwear line she describes as "flagship Rykiel, but still modern and lovely.” Featuring bold color, sparkle and her hallmark stripes, the collection of separates is heavy on the fun and the miniature version for children (a first for HampM) is unbelievably cute. Rykiel’s favorite pieces include a multi-striped oversize sweater dress (middle), a one-shoulder LBD and a logo sweater that "simply must be worn with jeans." The collection retails from $4 for multi-striped socks to $55 for dresses and hits stores February 20th.
- Joyann King
-
11. Victoria Beckham Sunglasses on Net-A-PorterSpring styles from Victoria Beckham's sunglasses collection are now available on Net-a-porter.com! Shield those peepers with a sexy cat-eye (top, $430) or go funkier with a square frame (middle, $430). Want to capture Beckham's signature dark-shade look? We recommend the ultra-chic black metal style (bottom, $510) for ducking the paparazzi.
-Enid Portuguez
-
12. Wear a Cardigan Under Your Dress!Leave it to the First Lady to come up with an ingenious new layering tip! At the National Prayer Breakfast this morning, Michelle Obama wore an eggplant Narciso Rodriquez sheath (the very dress that sparked a national interest in her toned arms at last year's Congressional address), but with a cardigan layered under it! The color of the sweater easily blended with the dress and her signature statement belt pulled the entire outfit together. We love it!
Shop all cardigans now
Video: Watch Michelle Obama explain to Today's Matt Lauer how she picks out her clothes
- Joyann King
-
13. Emma Watson’s Eco-Friendly Collection Hits StoresThe first pieces from Emma Watson’s new line for fair trade fashion label People Tree are now online! After admiring a friend’s People Tree T-shirt, Watson was impressed to learn about the British label’s ethical stance and immediately met with the designers about collaborating on a collection for teens. “Rather than give cash to charities you can help people in poorer countries by buying clothes they make,” Watson told the DailyMail. Stock up on “cotton vests, easy T-shirt dresses, nice scarves to accessorize with and some lovely linen pieces," perfect for a summer picnic! “The clothes are very British, which is why we shot them in an English country garden-it’s all very strawberries and cream and tennis.”
- Joyann King
-
14. Gabourey's Dream Oscar Date, Plus Taylor Momsen's New AdLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Check out pics from Taylor Momsen's spring ad campaign for British brand New Look. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
2. Enter to win a chance to design a look for Mary-Kate and Ashley's Olsenboye line. amp#91;Nitrolicious.comamp#93;
3. Jordin Sparks has her Super Bowl game face on. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
4. Which popstar does nominee Gabourey Sidibe want to take to the Oscars? amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
5. Dita Von Teese designs a limited-edition eye mask for Moschino. amp#91;Refinery29.comamp#93;
6. Find out what songs are spinning on model Chanel Iman's DJ playlist. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
-
15. Armani Debuts New Web SiteWith the launch of Armani.com, all of Giorgio Armani's brands can be found under one roof. Highlighting the latest Armani news, runway videos and access to the brand's Facebook and YouTube pages, the new umbrella site offers users an interactive view of Armani's ready-to-wear collections as well as his home and children's lines. Our favorite feature? The online shops, where purchasing Armani clothing, accessories and beauty products is just a click away!
-Enid Portuguez
-
16. Beyonce Gets Style Savvy with NintendoBeyonce is giving Nintendo's Style Savvy video game a shot of fierceness. Five designs from the singer's Dereon clothing line will be available for download in the coming months, allowing users to dress their virtual models in the line's most chic looks. Until then, we got a peek at a behind-the-scenes photo of Beyonce shooting her Style Savvy commercial before it airs in March. Fun video footage from the commercial is also available on Businesswire.com.
-Enid Portuguez
-
17. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Tracy ReeseTracy Reese tells us that her Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “an eclectic mix of urban and rural style, making for a very modern yet infinitely wearable fall 2010 collection. Rustic Prince of Wales checks, distressed fur and stretch suede styles are softened by cosmetic-toned lingerie and made cozy by soft alpaca sweaters.”
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
18. Cindy Crawford for JCPenney JewelrySupermodel Cindy Crawford is expanding her design reach with One Kiss, her new jewelry collaboration with JCPenney. The 40-piece collection includes diamond and gemstone drop earrings and a necklace inspired by the henna symbol for kiss. "I love what it means," Crawford told WWD. "It’s not necessarily a romantic kiss; it could be a mother's kiss. You can also buy it for yourself." The line, which retails from $79 to $299, hits JCPenney stores and jcp.com in April.
-Enid Portuguez
-
19. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Rachel RoyRachel Roy tells us that her Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “an opulent collage. Fall is a world where ancient and modern collide, it’s a play on texture and lightness-an exploration in luxurious transparencies.” Visit our Designer Central on February 14th to view the full collection.
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
20. Jennifer Aniston's Latest Skin SecretWe know what you're thinking-Jennifer Aniston's skin always looks good. Trust us, we agree. But we like her most recent obsession so much ourselves that we couldn't help passing it along: Dr. Hauschka Radiant You kits, which launched last month. (Madonna is also a huge fan of the Dr. Hauschka line.) The set-which includes cleanser, toner, body oil, and a mask-are $6.99 a piece, but if you upload a video of you and your friends using the products, they're entirely free. And let's face it: Skin as clear as Ms. Aniston's is basically priceless.
-Hannah Morrill
-
21. Cat Deeley Launches Flowe(Red) CampaignSo You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley was in London’s Covent Garden yesterday to launch Flowe(Red), a new online floral service that will benefit AIDS outreach in Africa. The former model posed in front of a map of Africa made from 10,000 African roses, and over 3,800 roses were handed out to represent the number of people in Africa who die from AIDS every day. The online arrangements are composed entirely of ethically sourced flowers and all profits go to the Global Fund. "Flower(Red) is a truly inspiring new service from (Red)," said Deeley. "I can now purchase stunning flowers for someone I care about, or as a treat for myself, in the knowledge that the profits reach those who need it the most.”
- Joyann King
-
22. The Olsens Launch Denim CollectionMary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are expanding their Elizabeth and James clothing line with a denim collection called TEXTILE Elizabeth and James. The collection features three '70s-inspired denim styles: the button-fly "Stevie" (left), the high-waisted cropped flare "Joni" (right) and the distressed bell bottom "Hendrix," all retailing for $245. "The details of each piece have been carefully executed for a worn, classic touch," Mary-Kate said in a statement. The jeans will be available exclusively at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Intermix in March, with a full collection including tees, blouses and knits to follow this fall.
-Enid Portuguez
-
23. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: BensoniDesigners Benjamin Clyburn and Sonia Yoon tell us that Bensoni’s Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “a modern day fantasy of opulence and old world glamour.”
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
24. Anne Hathaway On Her White Queen Role
We haven't stopped thinking about Anne Hathaway's role in Alice in Wonderland (out March 5th) since pictures surfaced this summer, but just today the star revealed what it was like playing the illustrious White Queen. "I kept saying to myself, ‘She is a punk-rock, vegan pacifist.’ So I listened to a lot of Blondie and I watched a lot of Greta Garbo," she told JustJared.com. As for the dress she wore, well, it's fair to say Hathaway was smitten: "I’m wearing a dress designed by Colleen Atwood. It’s grand and the most fragile dress I’ve ever worn in my life. I love it so much," she said. "If you ever had a dream of being a fairy princess, this is the dress you would wear."
Try on Anne Hathaway's White Queen hairstyle now!
-Hannah Morrill
-
25. Jen An's Bachelorette Pad, Plus Jersey Shore Hits Fashion WeekLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Rihanna calls fellow pop singer Ke$ha music's new "It girl." amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
2. Go inside the studio at the star-studded "We Are the World" jam session. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
3. Find out how Jennifer Aniston transformed her house into a bachelorette pad. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
4. Lauren Hutton strolls the beach in St. Barts for an HampM campaign. amp#91;Dailymail.co.ukamp#93;
5. Are Snooki and the Jersey Shore gang headed for New York Fashion Week? amp#91;NYmag.comamp#93;
6. DSquared's Dan and Dean Caten will design Olympic costumes and run the torch at the opening ceremony. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
-
26. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Temperley LondonAlice Temperley tells us that Temperley London’s Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “the early works of Norman Parkinson and homage to true British glamour.”
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
27. Gucci Ads Feature Sixties IconsGucci went back in time for its new watch campaign, pulling chic black-and-white photos of ‘60s model Veruschka and the late actor Peter Sellers from the archives and superimposing images of its new timepieces on top. The ads easily grabbed our attention thanks to Veruschka’s iconic style. “The images featured in this campaign are some of my favorites from the Gucci archive,” creative director Frida Giannini told WWD. “They perfectly illustrate not only the glamour of Gucci’s past and the many style icons who were naturally drawn to the house, but also show how this heritage can be relevant today.”
- Joyann King
-
28. Exclusive: Behind-the-Scenes of Kellan Lutz's Calvin Klein ShootThe Twilight Saga's Kellan Lutz makes his steamy debut modelling for Calvin Klein's new X underwear line, and we got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the actor's photo shoot! Fashion photographer Mikael Jansson shot Lutz along with actor Mehcad Brooks, Spanish tennis star Fernando Verdasco and Japanese soccer player Hedetoshi Nakata in Calvin Klein's first underwear campaign featuring four men. The ads launch on March 1.
-Enid Portuguez
-
29. Revealed! Kate Moss for LongchampHow does a fashion icon like Kate Moss translate her enviable style into a collection of handbags for Longchamp? She designs for herself! "I like bags that are comfortable and light. I pack my bags to the brim, so if it's a heavy bag to start with I can never carry it,” said Moss. But her first order of business was finding a brilliant shade of red: “I love a dash of color.” And that red looks perfect with her favorite animal print. “It’s goooorgeous,” she said of the limited-edition zebra-style calfskin that’s featured throughout the collection. The Gloucester duffle bags (left) are inspired by vintage trunks and the Glastonbury (bottom, right) messenger style features the perfect amount of Moss-approved rock and roll details: braiding, zippers and eyelets.
- Joyann King
-
30. Beyonce Heats Up N.Y.C. at Fragrance LaunchBeyonce celebrated the launch of her first fragrance, Heat, with a fierce party last night in New York City. The musical powerhouse, fresh from winning six Grammys on Sunday, arrived in a stunning ruffled Marc Bouwer dress and posed with her signature scent. When it came to the inspiration for the fragrance, Beyonce looked to her music. "I wanted it to make women feel like they can conquer anything when they walk in the room," she told us. "When I write my songs, that’s what I try to do-write songs that are fun but also make you feel confident."
-Enid Portuguez with reporting by Patricia Tortolani
-
31. Eva and Tony Star in Ad CampaignTony Parker and Eva Longoria Parker are back for a second season as the faces of London Fog! We got a look at behind-the-scenes photos of the couple's spring campaign shoot, which features Longoria Parker in a classic white trench. Because of their 10-inch height difference, the beaming Desperate Housewives star stood on a wooden box along with her towering heels for the winning shot. Check out video from the shoot on Londonfog.com.
-Enid Portuguez
-
32. Sandra and Meryl Vie For OscarThis morning Anne Hathaway announced this year’s Academy Award nominations, and two of our favorite leading ladies, Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep, will continue their head-to-head quest for the Best Actress holy grail. While the two shared the honor at the Critic's Choice Awards for their roles in The Blind Side and Julie amp Julia, Bullock beat out Streep to win the Golden Globe and SAG award. Other Best Actress nominees include Carey Mulligan for An Education, Helen Mirren for The Last Station, and Gabourey Sidibe for Precious.
See the full list of nominations.
- Joyann King
-
33. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: MalandrinoCatherine Malandrino tells us that Malandrino’s Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “looking to the world.. everything from different cultures mixed... to create in my mind the most unexpected silhouette.”
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
34. Michelle Obama To Appear on Today ShowTomorrow morning, the First Lady sat down with Today's Matt Lauer for an exclusive interview about her family's first year in Washington. In the interview, which takes place inside the White House, Mrs. Obama reveals a new project that she is passionate about. Tune in to NBC tomorrow at 7 a.m. to find out more!
Update: Watch Michelle Obama's Today Show interview at msn.com.
See Michelle Obama's Rainbow Wardrobe!
-Enid Portuguez
-
35. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: TibiRomance is in the air! Tibi designer Amy Smilovic tells us that Tibi’s Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “the romantic standard of masculine and feminine, hero and heroine- Napoleon and Josephine, Samson and Deililah. The contradiction of flowing delicate fabric and bold embellishments, feminine draping and masculine structure, all in multitudes of layers.
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
36. Watch Lady Gaga Pre-Fame, Plus The Bachelor's BlogLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Katherine Heigl's home state of Washington, D.C. is the best looking state in the U.S. amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;
2. Marc Jacobs is now up to 75% off at TheOutnet.com! amp#91;TheOutnet.comamp#93;
3. The Bachelor's Jake Pavelka blogs about behind-the-scenes details from last night's episode. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
4. Designer Brian Reyes guest stars on tomorrow night's Ugly Betty. amp#91;Stylelist.comamp#93;
5. Is thong underwear no longer in fashion? amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
6. Watch Armani Exchange's video of Lady Gaga before she hit it big. amp#91;ArmaniExchange.comamp#93;
-
37. Watch Marc Jacobs's Show Live!The hottest ticket at New York Fashion Week is undoubtedly the Marc Jacobs show (not to mention the always hot after-party), and this year you can watch it from a virtual front row seat! Jacobs announced that he will stream his show live on marcjacobs.com February 15th at 8PM EST. But that’s not all! Robert Duffy, president of the label, just tweeted: “RSVP on www.marcjacobs.com for chance to win 2 tickets to our Fall/Winter 2010 show in NYC on Feb 15th.” Duffy has taken to the social media blog as of late, even asking followers for help with the show. “Any ideas for stage set for our fashion show? I’m stuck. Something minimal please? I have one week!” he tweeted yesterday. Minimal might not be what we’ve come to expect from Jacobs’s shows, but this year you'll be front row to find out.
- Joyann King
-
38. Orlando and Agyness Couple Up For CampaignOrlando Bloom and supermodel Agyness Deyn play a chic Hollywood couple in the new spring campaign shot by Terry Richardson for Chinese clothing label Me & City. This is Deyn's second season as the face of Me & City, and we're glad Bloom hopped on board for the super-cute shoot!
-Enid Portuguez
-
39. Sundance Movie Wrap-UpThis year's Sundance Film Festival didn't disappoint, offering a range of great films and buzz-worthy performances. We enjoyed Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams's heart-wrenching performances as a couple whose marriage is falling apart in Blue Valentine. And Tilda Swinton was brilliant in her first Italian-speaking role (there’s nothing this woman can't do!) as the matriarch of a wealthy clan whose world gets turned upside down in I Am Love. Swinton's costumes were designed by Raf Simons for Jil Sander and the result is reminiscent of Yves Saint Laurent's collaboration with Catherine Deneuve in the 1960s. Be sure to check these films out when they come to a theater near you.
-Nicole Vecchiarelli
-
40. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: DKNYBring on the artistry! Donna Karan tells us that DKNY’s Fall 2010 collection is inspired by “modern collage”. Visit our Designer Central on February 14th to view the full collection.
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (February 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
41. Lady Gaga Partners With Giorgio ArmaniIn a surprising move, dramatic dresser Lady Gaga collaborated with fashion legend Giorgio Armani for her Grammy wardrobe. Gaga wore an orbital gown, carrying a circle of silver spikes in lieu of a handbag, a bold-shouldered sea green creation with matching booties, and a sculptural silver sensation complete with lightning bolt headpiece. "The series of pieces Mr. Armani created for me are truly iconic; they represent not only beautiful fashion, but my spirit and essence as an artist." Gaga said in a statement. Armani is a fan too: "We hear Lady Gaga’s music everywhere we go. It is like a soundtrack of our times," he said.
-Enid Portuguez
-
42. Kristen Bell's Engagement RingAt last night's Grammys, Kristen Bell flashed a brand-new ring from her long-time beau (and When in Rome costar) Dax Shepard. "Yes they are engaged. Over the holidays," her publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed to People. As we await details of the ring, we can only wonder if the dark-hued solitaire will trigger a trend for colored stones. Either way, Dax clearly has excellent taste in gems (and in girls)!
-Betony Toht
-
43. Three Questions for Taylor Jacobson
She may not be schlepping garment bags for Rachel Zoe anymore, but that doesn't mean stylist Taylor Jacobson is off the scene. She's writing a blog for beauty brand Everyday Minerals, and pursuing her own styling career. In light of her new role, we asked the plucky fashionista a few beauty questions.
1. We love your signature dark polish-what shade are you wearing right now?
My signature shade is OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark. I've worn it for the past four years.It's a great almost-black burgundy.
2. Would you ever change your hair color?
I am actually contemplating that right now! I am intrigued by shades of auburn-it's sexy and sultry.
3. What would we be surprised to know about you?
I am a secret romantic. Also, I love to read. Two of my favorite books are The Beautiful and the Damned by F. Scott Fitzgerald and Less Than Zero by Brett Easton Ellis.
-Hannah Morrill
-
44. We Are The World... Again!Lionel Richie and Quincy Jones are re-teaming for a remake of Michael Jackson’s 1985 charity song “We Are The World” to benefit Haitian relief and the list of talent is impressive! Lady Gaga and Bono are the latest stars to join the chorus of singers including Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Carlos Santana and Jason Mraz. “Everyone who is collaborating on it is really talented,” Cyrus told us. Just this morning Nicole Richie tweeted about the project: “I was 4-years-old in a studio watching my dad record We Are The World, amp today I get to do it again. Excited to make a change.”
- Joyann King
-
45. Britney's Grammy Deja Vu, Coco Goes RococoLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Coconut water is having a moment thanks to celebrity investors like Madonna and Demi Moore. amp#91;UPI.comamp#93;
2. Diet Coke reveals this year's limited-edition can for the Heart Truth campaign. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
3. Ivanka Trump takes her fine jewelry collection global. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
4. Miley Cyrus's little sister, Noah, launches a children's clothing line. amp#91;PopCrunch.comamp#93;
5. Supermodel Coco Rocha debuts a look from her new line, Rococo, on the red carpet. amp#91;NYmag.comamp#93;
6. Britney Spears's Grammy dress deja vu. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
-
46. Grammy’s Red Carpet Trend: Nude DressesThe hottest hue on the red carpet last night was the surprisingly subtle shade of nude, but that doesn't mean the dresses were simple! Heidi Klum strutted her stuff in a plunging skin-colored Emilio Pucci minidress with gold swirls. Best New Artist nominee Keri Hilson looked elegant in a beige embellished-waist Dolce amp Gabbana mermaid gown, and the night's big winner, Beyonce, highlighted her curves in a formfitting number from Stephane Rolland.
See more red carpet style at the Grammys.
- Joyann King
-
47. Diane Kruger Receives Best International Actress AwardKarl Lagerfeld presented the Best International Actress prize to Diane Kruger at Germany's Goldene Camera Awards on Saturday. Dressed in a gold lace Valentino gown, the German beauty warmly embraced the designer as she accepted the honor for her role in Inglourious Basterds. Other winners at the annual ceremony included Richard Gere, who received Best International Actor, and Danny DeVito, who picked up the Lifetime Achievement award.
-Enid Portuguez
-
48. And The Grammy Goes To...Beyonce! The songstress hit a Grammy record for a female artist with her six awards, including Song of the Year for "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)" and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. She also brought the house down with a rocking performance of "If I Were A Boy" and Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know." The night also proved memorable for Taylor Swift, who took home four Grammys including Album of the Year and shared the stage with rock legend Stevie Nicks. Lady Gaga, who kicked the show off with a remarkable piano duet featuring a glitter-spectacled Elton John, won two Grammys for best dance recording and best electronic/dance album.
See more high notes from the Grammys.
-Enid Portuguez
-
49. Grammy's Most Far-Out Fashion MomentsMusic's stylishly daring ladies looked to the future for inspiration for Sunday night's out-of-this-world fashion. Fergie channeled a space-age superhero in a skintight metal bodysuit for the Black Eyed Peas' performance. For the last of her three costume changes, Lady Gaga wore a spectacular silver lightning bolt-inspired outfit. And Pink wowed the audience with her performance of "Glitter in the Air," in which she dangled from the ceiling wearing a nude bodysuit decorated with strategically placed piping and glitter.
Vote now on the night's most far-out look.
-Enid Portuguez
1 of 49
New Marilyn Monroe Photos
Never before seen photographs of Marilyn Monroe shot by photographer Len Steckler were revealed today. The images capture the icon lounging around Steckler's New York apartment just nine months before her death. Monroe was wearing demure cat-eye sunglasses when she stopped to see the photographer's friend, Pulitzer-prize winning poet Carl Sandburg, in 1961. "It was serendipitous with these two icons in their moment and me there with my camera," Steckler told Reuters. After 45 years in his private archive, Steckler decided to reveal the black-and-white photos after his son discovered the negatives. “Marilyn Monroe: The Visit” is being sold as a limited-edition series ranging from $1,999 to$3,999 at thevisitseries.com.
- Joyann King
- Joyann King
