The hottest ticket at New York Fashion Week is undoubtedly the Marc Jacobs show (not to mention the always hot after-party), and this year you can watch it from a virtual front row seat! Jacobs announced that he will stream his show live on marcjacobs.com February 15th at 8PM EST. But that’s not all! Robert Duffy, president of the label, just tweeted : “RSVP on www.marcjacobs.com for chance to win 2 tickets to our Fall/Winter 2010 show in NYC on Feb 15th.” Duffy has taken to the social media blog as of late, even asking followers for help with the show. “Any ideas for stage set for our fashion show? I’m stuck. Something minimal please? I have one week!” he tweeted yesterday. Minimal might not be what we’ve come to expect from Jacobs’s shows, but this year you'll be front row to find out.- Joyann King