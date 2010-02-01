She may not be schlepping garment bags for Rachel Zoe anymore, but that doesn't mean stylist Taylor Jacobson is off the scene. She's writing a blog for beauty brand Everyday Minerals, and pursuing her own styling career. In light of her new role, we asked the plucky fashionista a few beauty questions.



1. We love your signature dark polish-what shade are you wearing right now?

My signature shade is OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark. I've worn it for the past four years.It's a great almost-black burgundy.

2. Would you ever change your hair color?

I am actually contemplating that right now! I am intrigued by shades of auburn-it's sexy and sultry.

3. What would we be surprised to know about you?

I am a secret romantic. Also, I love to read. Two of my favorite books are The Beautiful and the Damned by F. Scott Fitzgerald and Less Than Zero by Brett Easton Ellis.



-Hannah Morrill