Meet Fashion's Next Generation of It Models

When it comes to newbie models, fashion is constantly naming the next Kate, Gisele, or Naomi. But these fresh faces boast a star power that can't be compared to anyone else's.
Watch out for these 11 buzzy runway breakouts in the forthcoming season. They're sure to rule fashion so get to know them, enjoy, obsess! But if you don't memorize more than their first names, that's okay—the way these girls are going, that's all you'll need to know.
-
1. McKenna Hellam
Age: 17
Agency: IMG Models
Instagram: @mckennahellam
Breakout Moment: Ruling the runway at Prabal Gurung and Alexander Wang's Spring/Summer 2017 shows
Fun Fact: This honor-roll student recently graduated high school two years ahead of schedule.
-
2. Camille Hurel
Age: 19
Agency: Women Management and Elite Model Management
Instagram: @camhrl
Breakout Moment: Walking a grand total of 52 shows in just one season (Spring/Summer 2017)
Fun Fact: She’s a big fan of classic horror films—Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining is one of her favorites!
-
3. Birgit Kos
Age: 22
Agency: The Society Management
Instagram: @birgitkos
Breakout Moment: Opening Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2017 show as an exclusive
Known For: Her philanthropic nature. “I want to take a few months off next year to go volunteering in Namibia, helping with wildlife conservation and fighting against corruption," she has said in an interview.
-
4. Luna Bijl
Age: 20
Agency: DNA Models (NY) and Premiere Model Management (London)
Instagram: @mxlunaa
Breakout Moment: Landing two French Vogue covers before walking the Spring/Summer 2017 shows (including spots at Alexander Wang, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel)
Fun Fact: Growing up she participated in Quadcross, a dirt-bike racing competition similar to motocross. In an interview with iD she said, "I was always with boys and busy with completely other things than fashion. I was always covered with dirt and I didn't care so much about the way I looked."
-
5. Selena Forrest
Age: 18
Agency: Next
Instagram: @selenaforrest
Breakout Moment: Walking Proenza Schouler’s Spring/Summer 2016 show
Fun Fact: When a trip to the orthodontist proved too expensive, she removed her own braces to secure her first modeling gig.
-
6. Radhika Nair
Age: 26
Agency: Ford Models and Storm Management
Breakout Moment: After being scouted in Delhi while she was at university, she became the first Indian woman to walk a Balenciaga catwalk as an exclusive booking for it's Spring/Summer 2017 show.
Known for: Her love of books and contagious sense of humor.
-
7. Hiandra Martinez
Age: 17
Agency: Next
Instragram: @hiandramartinez
Breakout Moment: As Anthony Vaccarello’s current muse, she's fronted several Saint Laurent campaigns and made an exclusive appearance on the designer’s Spring/Summer 2017 runway.
Known for: Her tough-girl exterior and a scandalous Saint Laurent advertisement with fellow breakout model Selena Forrest.
-
8. Charlee Fraser
Age: 22
Agency: IMG Models
Instagram: @charleefraser
Breakout Moment: Dominating the Fall/Winter 2016 runways, including appearances at Alexander Wang, Prada, Balenciaga, Chanel, and Dior.
Fun Fact: She's the first indigenous Australian model to crossover into the mainstream fashion scene.
-
9. Mayowa Nicholas
Age: 19
Agency: Elite Model Management
Instagram: @mayowanicholas
Breakout Moment: As a finalist of Elite Model Look Nigeria at age 16, she went on to book back-to-back campaigns for Miu Miu, YSL, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.
Fun Fact: She's the first Nigerian face of Calvin Klein.
-
10. Cara Taylor
Age: 16
Agency: Silent Models
Instagram: @cara_taylorrr
Breakout Moment: Getting a choppy haircut right before debuting at Alexander Wang’s Spring/Summer 2017 show—now it's her signature.
Fun Fact: The Alabama teen was discovered by her agency on Instagram and was signed just a week later.
-
11. Leah Rodl
Age: 20
Agency: The Hive Management and Silent Models NY
Instagram: @leah_rodl
Breakout Moment: Crushing the Fall/Winter 2017 circuit with bookings at Gucci, Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Erdem, and Alexander McQueen (where she closed the show).
Fun Fact: She’s an oatmeal connoisseur. “Ask anyone I’ve roomed with, I’m very particular about my breakfast. My oatmeal consists of about fifteen to sixteen ingredients!"