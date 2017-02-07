Is There Such a Thing As a Truly Chic Flat? We Investigate.

The situation at hand: New York Fashion Week starts in only a few days and my feet are already aching from the new 5-inchers I just procured via the Net-A-Porter sale. Thankfully, I work in an office filled with fashion experts, fully at hand to assist in my sartorial troubles.
"Sam," I say exacerbatedly to our Accessories Director Sam Broekema. "Is there such a thing as a chic flat? Help my feet!"
Here, Broekema dispells of the myth that fashionable flats don't exist.
-
1. Mason Margiela
Pointed Toe Slides, $1800; shopbop.com
-
2. Giuseppe Zanotti
Flat Slide, $525; shopbop.com
-
3. Christopher Kane
Crystal-Embellished Suede-Trimmed Patent-Leather Loafers, $745; netaporter.com
-
4. Jimmy Choo
Genna Patent Leather Point Toe Flats, $495; saksfifthavenue.com
-
5. Sanayi313
Ruffled Raffia Mule Slide, $850; bergdorfgoodman.com
-
6. Robert Clergerie
Lolli Suede Ankle-Strap Loafer, $550; bergdorfgoodman.com
-
7. The Row
Enzo Bonafé Ankle Boots, $2150; barneys.com
-
8. Rene Caovilla
Strass-Embellished Satin Skimmer, $910; bergdorfgoodman.com
-
9. Gianvito Rossi
Lindon Chelsea Boot, $995; barneys.com
-
10. Stuart Weitzman
The Supersonic Flat, $398; stuartweitzman.com
-
11. Givenchy
Elegant Studded Double-Monk Oxford, $1175; neimanmarcus.com
-
12. Roger Vivier
Patent Leather Buckle Loafer, $895; neimanmarcus.com
-
13. Givenchy
Showline Patent Leather Lace-Up Ballet Flats, $895; saksfifthavenue.com
-
14. Manolo Blahnik
Hangisi Flat, $955; neimanmarcus.com
-
15. Stuart Weitzman
The Atabow Flat, $213; stuartweitzman.com
-
16. Mango
Buckle Leather Shoes, $70; mango.com
-
17. AGL
Rolo Platform Oxford, $415; nordstrom.com
-
18. Gucci
Queercore Bogue Shoe, $1250; gucci.com
-
19. Frye
Sienna Grommeted Suede Ankle-Strap Flats, $258; saksfifthavenue.com
-
20. Jimmy Choo
Vanessa Cutout Suede and Leather Point-Toe Flats, $650; netaporter.com
-
21. Gucci
Gallipoli Grosgrain Bow Leather Loafers, $695; saksfifthavenue.com
-
22. J. Crew
Sadie Ankle-Strap Flats in Vintage Floral, $158; jcrew.com