Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Fashion Risk Takers
-
1. Scarlett JohanssonShe is blessed with the voluptuousness that marked great screen sirens of the past. Johansson doesn?t hide it, rather she revels in playing with nostalgia. And despite the trend toward subdued sensuality, she always goes right to the best of what?s sexy in current collections.
At left: Johansson in Dolce & Gabbana
-
2. Victoria BeckhamShe’s a sly one, that Posh. Know why? Because she’s in on the joke. She knows what you were expecting, which makes surprising you child’s play. Now, aren’t those pants fab. And don’t you wish you had that chic top. So who laughs best?
At left: Beckham in a bustier by Ana Sekularac; jeans and cummerbund by DVB by Victoria Beckham.
-
3. MadonnaJust when you think you have her pegged, Madonna gleefully throws a curve, rendering all assumptions about her false. Now she?s the English country gentlewoman, right? Does this look like what you?d wear to smell the heather on the moor?
At left: Madonna in Chanel Haute Couture
-
4. Chloe SevignyObviously no one ever told her the rules: On a big night borrow big rocks, don?t wear prints, and paint on a full face. Designers adore Sevigny because her choices appear more personal than unusual. Like all women with enviable style, she dresses to please herself.
At left: Sevigny in vintage Yves Saint Laurent
-
5. Maggie GyllenhaalHer look is almost too off-kilter to be that of a star’s. Then why do we keep watching? Because Gyllenhaal repeatedly exudes elegance with unforeseen choices, like this checked, beaded smock and pegged silk wrap pants. On her, it’s so right. On you? Well, why not try it.
At left: Gyllenhaal in Proenza Schouler
-
6. Cate BlanchettCate the Great is not conventionally beautiful-just fiercely bewitching. Consequently, it?s only natural that she goes from one end of the style spectrum to the other, seeking bold designs that can stand up to-and radiantly reflect-the power of her personality.
At left: Blanchett in Jil Sander
-
7. Tilda SwintonHer androgynous appeal is unsettling yet singularly captivating. So it?s not surprising that Swinton is fashion?s fierce adventuress. Extravagant embroidery, radical silhouettes, nervy asymmetry-no choice is too extreme. And she never apologizes for making any of them.
At left: Swinton in Dior Haute Couture
-
8. Sharon StoneA zebra-striped pantsuit over a lacy camisole at her age? You bet! She?ll show up to a luncheon with a fresh, makeup-free face, then have yards of leopard-print chiffon behind her that night. We wish more women had half her carefree nerve and giddy verve.
At left: Stone in Dior
-
9. Diane KeatonWith that smile, she could wear men's pajamas and we?d swoon. Keaton delights in layers of richly textured fabric and adores great tailoring. She says she prefers being as covered as possible, often opting for gloves. So for her this all-white ensemble is fairly risque.
At left: Keaton in Ralph Lauren Collection
1 of 9
Scarlett Johansson
She is blessed with the voluptuousness that marked great screen sirens of the past. Johansson doesn?t hide it, rather she revels in playing with nostalgia. And despite the trend toward subdued sensuality, she always goes right to the best of what?s sexy in current collections.
At left: Johansson in Dolce & Gabbana
At left: Johansson in Dolce & Gabbana
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM