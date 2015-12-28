12 Easy Fashion Resolutions to Keep in 2016

1. Take a break from body-con and select a loose silhouette that's got graceful movement. Runway inspiration: Proenza Schouler (far left)

2. A flash of leg brings sensual appeal to otherwise subdued separates. Runway inspiration: Altuzarra (second from left)

3. Opt for a semi-sheer blouse and pleated skirt to achieve lady-and-the-vamp status. Runway inspiration: Gucci (second from right)

4. Black lace is shorthand for seduction. Balance it out with breezy, casual shapes. Runway inspiration: Valentino (far right)