12 Easy Fashion Resolutions to Keep in 2016

Hitting the gym before work and eating more kale: difficult. Ditching your granny panties and getting out of your all-black rut: totally doable. Here's to your most stylish year yet!
-
1. I Resolve to: Start Wearing Jewelry More Often
To get the most impact for your effort, go for a pair of statement earrings. Whether sculptural and gilded or shoulder-grazing and glitzy, they're sure to brighten up your face—and your day.
Shop the pieces (from left): Annelise Michelson, $420 for a single earring; annelisemichelson.com. Fallon, $195; fallonjewelry.com.
-
2. I Resolve to: Nail a Going-Out Outfit That's Sexy (But Not Too Sexy)
1. Take a break from body-con and select a loose silhouette that's got graceful movement. Runway inspiration: Proenza Schouler (far left)
2. A flash of leg brings sensual appeal to otherwise subdued separates. Runway inspiration: Altuzarra (second from left)
3. Opt for a semi-sheer blouse and pleated skirt to achieve lady-and-the-vamp status. Runway inspiration: Gucci (second from right)
4. Black lace is shorthand for seduction. Balance it out with breezy, casual shapes. Runway inspiration: Valentino (far right)
-
3. I Resolve to: Break My Neutrals-Only Habit
Fashion's new crop of left-of-center shades—think pistachio green or over-the-top Barbie pink—provides a dash of intrigue and irony with their vibrance. Style with plenty of slouch and an insouciant attitude for an eye-catching statement that doesn't appear inordinately eager. Runway inspiration (from left): Altuzarra, Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, Edun, Dior
-
4. I Resolve to: Find a Bag That Can do Both Work and Weekends
Aim for a semi-structured tote with a single standout detail, such as a charming print or soothing shade, to earn compliments from colleagues and friends alike.
Shop the pieces (from top): Michael Michael Kors, $358; michaelkors.com. Rebecca Minkoff, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com. Skagen, $295; skagen.com.
-
5. I Resolve to: Adopt a Work Uniform That'll Get Me a Promotion
Wear red. The heat-seeking hue conjures qualities people admire in a leader, namely strength, passion, and power. Stick to streamlined silhouettes, like a sheath dress, to keep the tone office-appropriate, or inject a shot of the color via a crimson bag. Runway inspiration: Boss
-
6. I Resolve to: Hunt Down a Pretty Pair of Shoes That Don't Kill My Feet
When flats feel too frumpy and stilettos too painful, reach for kitten or block heels. Armed with sexy lace-up adornments and playful patterns, they make up for what they lack in height with major attitude.
Shop the pieces (from top): Shoes of Prey, $239; shoesofprey.com. Stuart Weitzman, $398; stuartweitzman.com. OYSBY London, $595; oysby.com. Delman, $448; delmanshoes.com.
-
7. I Resolve to: Stop Hiding My Hips and Butt
Head-to-toe sweater dressing highlights curves without excessive cling—extra points for a shapely peplum. Damn, girl.
Shop the outfit: Ann Taylor sweater, $98; anntaylor.com. B-Low the Belt, $128; b-lowthebelt.com. 6397 skirt, $345; totokaelo.com.
-
8. I Resolve to: Put on Outerwear That's Genuinely Warm Versus Stuff That Simply Looks Good
No need to sacrifice your beautiful coat when it becomes arctic outside. To stay cozy and chic, just add a slim-fitting down layer underneath.
Shop the pieces: DKNY coat, $995; at Macy's, for stores see macys.com. Uniqlo jacket, $70; uniqlo.com.
-
9. I Resolve to: Invest in a Stellar Bag to Update My Look
Consider a pouch. You can be more daring with designs such as graphic stripes or glittery embellishments. You can stash it in your tote when you're not feeling it or need more room. Truly an instant pick-me-up.
Shop the pieces (from top): Marni, $1,370; nordstrom.com. Balenciaga, $815; balenciaga.com. Rye, $365; ryebags.com. Lizzie Fortunato, $150; shopbop.com.
-
10. I Resolve to: Buy Beautiful Grown-Up Lingerie
There's something so accomplished about a woman whose top drawer is full of silky, filmy bras and underwear. Choose sweet shades and lacy flourishes for a foundation that can go from day to night (wink, wink).
Shop the set: La Perla bra, $138; laperla.com. La Perla thong, $78; laperla.com.
-
11. I Resolve to: Sport More Dresses & Skirts in Cold Weather
Count substantial suedes and leathers as your toastiest options, which also tap into the current '70s trend. Fleece-lined tights and knee-high boots also make frigid temps more bearable.
-
12. I Resolve to: Get My Closet Under Control
Donate what you can, then check out these resale sites:
1. eBay Valet: The e-tail behemoth offers a super-easy white-glove service: Just ship 'em your gently used designer goods, and you'll get to keep up to 80 percent of the sale price.
2. Material Wrld: Swap your wares for credit to spend with a "fashion trade-in card," which allows you to shop in store and online at partnering retailers, including Intermix and Saks Fifth Avenue.
3. The RealReal: A mecca of luxury consignment, this site deals with coveted high-end brands, such as Céline and Prada. Special incentive: Most items sell within the first 3 to 5 days and you get up to 70 percent of the proceeds.
4. ThredUP: This digital marketplace stands out for its range of brands: everything from pre-owned Gap to Gucci. Earn up to 80 percent on pieces selling for more than $60 and up to 40 percent on items priced below that.