The 7 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in April (Because We Definitely Are)

We've carved out careers from shopping, seeking out clothes we love, and figuring out ways to integrate new pieces into our closets. But as much as we want to bring home everything, well, we can't (due to real estate, budgetary, and other real-life restrictions). So we challenged ourselves to spotlight only one key item that we want to buy—and in some cases, have actually bought—this month. From super versatile, wear-everywhere slip dresses to neat takes on shirting, these are the 7 must-have pieces we really, really want. Consider your shopping list for April, done.
1. Architechtural Earrings
"I have had my eye on these for a while. Love that they are simple yet interesting—perfect to wear every day." —Wendy Wallace, Market Director
Charlotte Chesnais, $300; matchesfashion.com
2. A Crisp Shirt (with Cute Detail)
"I just bought this shirt—I know I'm going to wear it all summer long with an A-line mini skirt and flat sandals. It's just enough color and just enough of a cute detail." —Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor
Jil Sander, $360; matchesfashion.com
3. Block-Heel Sandals (That Are Easy to Walk in)
"These slightly retro (and totally walkable) patent sandals won out as my investment shoe of choice for the season." —Stephanie Trong, Fashion Features Editor
Prada, $690; nordstrom.com
4. Striped Wide-Leg Pants
"I love the wide-leg pant trend—everything looks one degree chicer when paired with the sweeping bottom, from a fitted top and blazer to a crisp oversize shirt. This striped pair will complement everything I already own and elongate my frame." —Andrea Cheng, Associate Fashion Editor
Atea Oceanie, $585; ateaoceanie.com
5. A Sweater with Sculpted Sleeves
"I am loving the voluminous sleeve trend but hating how the sleeves get in your way. This top is perfect—it has super sculpted sleeves with a nice cuff and the most flattering fabric!" —Alexis Parente, Fashion Assistant
Cos, $81 (originally $115); cosstores.com
6. Blue-Tinted Aviators
"I am loving sunglasses with lightly tinted lenses—they remind me of the glasses my dad used to wear in the ’70s. Plus, they're light enough to wear indoors if you want to make a cool statement!" —Stephanie Araujo, Accessories Assistant
Gentle Monster, $320; gentlemonster.com
7. A Slinky Slip Dress
"The Protagonist silk midi dress will be my most worn piece this spring. I love its endless versatility. For day, I plan to wear it layered under an oversized sweater and with printed Saint Laurent ankle boots. And for a casual night out, I’ll swap the knit for a lightweight bomber jacket. Finally, to dress up the look, all I will need is this single Delfina Delettrez statement earring." —Callie Turner, Assistant to the Fashion Director
Protagonist, $460; net-a-porter.com