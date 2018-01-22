8 Spirited Fashion Pieces to Help You Cheer On Team USA

With the Winter Olympics set to begin on February 9th, you can bet we’ll be glued to the TV cheering on Team USA as they skate, ski, and sled their way to the winner’s podium in style. While we may be living out our athletic dreams from the comfort of our homes, we don't need to do it from the comfort of our sweatpants. All things red, white, and blue are welcome when it comes to outfitting yourself for viewing sessions. Stars & stripes are also greatly encouraged. Catch some team spirit with our picks below!
VIDEO: Olympics 2018: The Winter Games By The Numbers
1. LACOSTE GOLF SWEATER
An old-school classic that will never go out of style.
Lacoste | $125
2. Isabel Marant Etoile Track Pants
Fire engine red track pants FTW.
Isabel Marant Etoile | $375
3. Opening Ceremony Warm-Up Jacket
Feel part of the team with this sporty, color-blocked jacket.
Opening Ceremony | $275
4. Nike Customized DualTone Sneaker
These custom-made kicks are the perfect accessory for a cheer squad.
Nike | $110
5. La Ligne Striped Shirt
This top is both chic and patriotic.
La Ligne | $115
6. Polo Ralph Lauren Flag Beanie
Show your team spirit by sporting this beanie from Ralph Lauren, the U.S. Olympic's official outfitter.
Polo by Ralph Lauren | $30
7. Team USA Gloves
Wear your spirit on your hands! Bonus: a portion of this purchase supports the U.S. & Paralympics Teams.
Team USA | $12 (Originally $17)
8. Mango Dot Dress
When you want to watch sports but also "look cute."
Mango | $46