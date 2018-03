In the new HBO film Grey Gardens (premiering Saturday, April 18), Drew Barrymore and Jessica Lange star as the eccentric mother-daughter duo-and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis relatives-“Little" Edie and “Big" Edie Beale. The story (based on the ‘70s documentary) spans their lives from Little Edie's debutante days in the '30s through the end of the century. To capture the fashion of these eras, "we compiled a lot of research from photos that were out there from Little Edie's modeling days," said the film's costume designer, Catherine Thomas. Little Edie's hooded gown (left) was based on an actual photo of her from the '30s (inset), says Thomas. "The hood and zipper on the dress would've been so progressive then. She had an eye for fashion early on in her life."See more photos of the real-life Beales at life.com