14 Ways to Nail the Gingham Trend

There are few prints that are more of a summer classic than gingham. A simple blouse in the fun print leaves us daydreaming about laid-back warm-weather picnics with friends or a cheeky, off-the-shoulder dress fuels our inner Brigitte Bardot. Lucky for us, gingham is one of the biggest prints this summer, so it's time to stock up on your own collection of the playful pattern. Check out our picks for must-have gingham pieces to add to your closet.
1. EMBROIDERED SHIRT
Topshop | $55
2. RUFFLE DRESS
Farrow | $72
3. TAILORED BLAZER
Banana Republic | $142 (originally $178)
4. OFF THE SHOULDER DRESS
Zara | $70
5. KNOTTED TOP
Marques Almeida | $260
6. WRAPOVER BLOUSE
H&M | $40
7. ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT
Solid and Striped | $168
8. HIGH-WAISTED SHORTS
Mango | $46
10. MINI SHOULDER BAG
Mansur Gavriel available at MATCHES FASHION | $545
12. LIGHTWEIGHT SCARF
Brooks Brothers | $58
13. ANKLE-WRAP FLATS
J. Crew | $228
14. WRISTLET
Diane von Furstenberg | $278