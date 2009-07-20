Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Fashion Freeze Frame: Mad Men Season 3
1. January Jones as Betty"Betty's look is more modern than in previous seasons," says Mad Men costume designer Katherine Jane Bryant. "Here, Betty is shopping in town in a linen dress with a polka dot silk sash."
2. Christina Hendricks as Joan"This vintage crepe sheath with rose appliques is different for Joan," says Bryant. "She's entertaining at home in this scene, and we rarely see her out of the office."
3. Elisabeth Moss as Peggy"Peggy is playing with the boys now, so I like to maintain that perky, conservative style in a vest, blouse and pleated skirt," says Bryant.
January Jones as Betty
"Betty's look is more modern than in previous seasons," says Mad Men costume designer Katherine Jane Bryant. "Here, Betty is shopping in town in a linen dress with a polka dot silk sash."
